Raise 2021 Returns to Washington D.C. for Hybrid Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause, a leader in online and event fundraising, today announced the Raise Fundraising Conference will return in-person to Washington D.C. and simultaneously livestreamed around the world on September 13-14, 2021. Following a successful all-virtual Raise 2020, this year's conference will bring together the nonprofit industry in-person and online, with an immersive hybrid experience for learning, collaboration, and innovation.

"We're thrilled for the next evolution of the Raise Conference, bringing together the best of both the in-person and virtual worlds for our first hybrid conference experience," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer for OneCause. "Along with an amazing line-up of sessions, this year's Raise is about reenergizing event fundraising: sharing lessons learned, exploring future strategies, and celebrating the continued innovation from our growing community of fearless fundraisers."

This year's conference will feature two keynote speakers: energizing leadership coach, Pam Sherman, and Executive Director for Cerner Charitable Foundation, Shanna Adamic. Through personal storytelling and guided exploration, both keynotes will help fundraising leaders ignite their passion, embrace change, and grow their impact. In addition to the keynote sessions, this year's Raise Conference will feature a multi-track conference featuring today's top fundraising professionals and industry experts, alongside interactive Q&A, and unique networking and collaboration opportunities.

Tickets are now on sale for Raise 2021, including limited in-person tickets available with access to 'in-person only' sessions, networking events, and meals. All in-person activities will follow the latest social distance protocols to provide a safe environment for live collaboration. Both in-person and virtual attendees will have access to the full session line-up and on-demand conference sessions.

The Raise Awards are also now open for nominations through June 1. The annual awards recognize the vision, passion, and dedication of top fundraising professionals and nonprofit organizations who are shaping the future of fundraising. In addition to the award recognition, winners receive a cash donation to their mission on behalf of OneCause.

For more information and to register for Raise 2021, visit: https://www.onecause.com/raise/.

About OneCause

OneCause creates user-friendly fundraising software that helps nonprofits engage donors, raise more money and save valuable time and resources. Our full suite of cloud-based fundraising solutions has powered 6,000 organizations, well over 20,000 fundraising events, and helped nonprofits raise more than $3 billion. OneCause has been recognized by Inc. Best in Business, is a TechPoint MIRA award winner for Mobile Technology Excellence & Innovation, and a Stevie® Award winner for excellence and innovation in Customer Service.

About Pam Sherman

Pam Sherman is a writer, actress, professor and recovering attorney, who today combines her business and creative background to speak all over the world about having an EDGE in the best possible way. Through sharing her personal story, Pam helps others improve creativity, deepen connections, and ignite passion for their mission. She is a highly rated global resource for leaders in Fortune 500 companies, law firms, and nonprofits in leadership, communications, and development. Pam is an active member of the charitable community, volunteering her time and passion to the Women's Foundation of Genesee Valley, the Humane Society, the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, and many others. For more information please visit: www.thepamsherman.com.

About Shanna Adamic

Shanna Adamic is the Executive Director of Cerner Charitable Foundation overseeing corporate philanthropy and volunteer initiatives for Cerner, a global healthcare technology company. Her ongoing work focuses on driving outcomes for the foundation's health and wellness programs. Shanna's team recently lead the volunteer staffing and training for Operation Safe, a high-throughput COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Lead by a coalition of Cerner, healthcare systems and municipalities, Operation Safe delivered 97,000 vaccines in just 32 clinic days to Missourians. Shanna and team leveraged their volunteer programs and special events experience to apply the same people-first logic to recruit and train the 4,250 volunteers needed for the effort.

