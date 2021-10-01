Raise a Brow for International Brow Day on Oct. 2 with Reema Khan, World Famous Brow Makeover Artist and International "Queen of Brows"

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With INTERNATIONAL BROW DAY, October 2nd, just around the corner, Reema, Guinness world record holder and International brow makeover artist, is celebrating her favorite holiday! Reema's story is one that touches on beauty, cultural identity, and female leadership.

Reema Khan was among a group of trailblazing immigrant women who brought the ancient technique stateside—and changed an entire generation's approach to getting the perfect brows.

Reema & HSN International Brow Day on Facebook Live Reema

"Eyes may be the windows to your soul, but our brows tell the world what we're really thinking!" says Reema. And with masks covering our faces, our brows are front and center in all our conversations.

With 20 years of experience and 75 brow salons across America, world-renowned brow artist Reema Khan has created a stunning collection of the most fool-proof, game-changing brow & beauty products in the industry. Her DIY BROW KIT COLLECTION was designed to help her clients become their own brow experts.

Reema has sold millions of her signature brow kits. With all salons closed during the pandemic, Reema made it her mission to help her clients learn how to take their brow shaping into "their own hands" - creating a go-to library of online brow tutorials to pair with each of her DIY BROW KITS.

She single-handedly built her Brow Bar by Reema empire whose salons range from India to the Pacific, from New York to California and beyond - threading and shaping brows of every shade all over the world for the past 23 years, earning her the world title "Queen of Brows!"

Brow Bar by Reema has become a celebrity favorite at the Daytime Emmys and featured on GMA, The Today Show, The Talk, The Real, The Doctors, and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Reema also celebrates International Brow Day with a Facebook Live forum on Home Shopping Network on Saturday October 2nd, 12 noon EST/9 am PST, adding to her long list of partners and collaborations including Zulily, Boxycharm, among others.

