Raise A Glass! Celebrity Cruises Honored With 12 Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards

MIAMI, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The awards for Celebrity Cruises' onboard wine program continue to flow as the cruise line adds 12 additional Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards to its nearly decade-long list of accolades. Wine Spectator annually recognizes restaurant wine lists which feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style.

For nine consecutive years, Celebrity Cruises has set the standard for onboard wine programs, holding more awards from the world's leading authority on wine than any other cruise line. In addition to receiving 10 "Awards of Excellence" for the second consecutive year, Celebrity received two coveted "Best of Awards of Excellence" for its unique wine lists on the brand's newest ships -- Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Edge -- making it the only cruise line among a small, elite group of establishments in the world that have received awards for the past nine consecutive years.

All of the main dining room restaurants on ships in Celebrity's Millennium and Solstice Series received this year's "Award of Excellence."

"We've taken the utmost care to curate a collection of wines that not only complements the culinary experience for our guests, but is synergistic with the destinations we visit," said Cornelius Gallagher, vice president of food and beverage for Celebrity Cruises. "The recognition from such a prestigious group is a testament to the details we've poured into ensuring we create a special wine experience for our guests."

The list of Celebrity Cruises Wine Spectator's 2021 Restaurant Awards include:

Celebrity Apex – Cyprus ("Best of Award of Excellence" since 2020) and Fine Cut ("Award of Excellence" since 2020)

("Best of Award of Excellence" since 2020) and Fine Cut ("Award of Excellence" since 2020) Celebrity Constellation – San Marco ("Award of Excellence" since 2013)

Celebrity Eclipse – Moonlight Sonata ("Award of Excellence" since 2013)

Celebrity Edge – Normandie ("Best of Award of Excellence" since 2019)

Celebrity Equinox – Silhouette ("Award of Excellence" since 2013)

Celebrity Infinity – Trellis ("Award of Excellence" since 2013)

Celebrity Millennium – Metropolitan ("Award of Excellence" since 2013)

Celebrity Reflection – Opus ("Award of Excellence" since 2013)

Celebrity Silhouette – Grand Cuvee ("Award of Excellence" since 2013)

Celebrity Solstice – Grand Epernay ("Award of Excellence" since 2013)

Celebrity Summit – Cosmopolitan ("Award of Excellence")

With more than 500 selections from the world's most sought-after wine regions and some of the most acclaimed labels, Celebrity Cruises offers one of the largest wine collections at sea. An educated and knowledgeable team of Sommeliers onboard every ship help navigate the options and offer a variety of experiences that immerse guests in wine education and enjoyment including:

World Wine Tours – opportunities to sample different wines from across the globe and learn about regional and varietal technicalities

Food and Wine Pairing Workshops – samples of contrasting pairings to teach the fundamentals of food and wine chemistry and the way food and wine interact

Destination Wine Tours – immersions into beautiful regional wine-producing areas around the world, including winery tours and tastings

For more information on all Celebrity Cruises offerings, call 1-800-437-3111, visit www.celebritycruises.com, or speak with a travel advisor.

About Wine Spectator:

Wine Spectator is the world's leading authority on wine. Anchored by Wine Spectator magazine, a print publication that reaches around 3 million readers worldwide, the brand also encompasses the Web's most comprehensive wine site (WineSpectator.com), mobile platforms and a series of signature events. Wine Spectator examines the world of wine from the vineyard to the table, exploring wine's role in contemporary culture and delivering expert review of more than 15,000 wines each year. Parent company M. Shanken Communications, Inc., also publishes Cigar Aficionado, Whiskey Advocate, MarketWatch, Shanken News Daily and Shanken's Impact Newsletter.

About Celebrity Cruises:

Celebrity Cruises' iconic "X" is the mark of a fleet of 14 award-winning ships redefining luxury cruise travel with cool, contemporary design and accommodation; dining, spa and entertainment experiences for modern tastes; and culturally rich and diverse destination experiences, all complemented by warm, personalized service. Celebrity has pioneered many industry firsts at sea, including: the first use of solar panels on a cruise ship; the first to eliminate use of plastic water bottles; the first American female Captain of a cruise ship; the first-ever all-female bridge and officer team sailing; the first West African woman to work on the bridge of a cruise ship; and one of the first legal same-sex weddings performed at sea. Driven by wanderlust and a passion for opening the world, Celebrity journeys to all seven continents, visiting nearly 300 destinations in more than 70 countries. Celebrity is one of five cruise brands operated by global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group. (NYSE: RCL)



