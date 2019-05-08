Raise Your Glass With DFS Group in Celebration of the Fourth Whisky Festival

DFS Singapore Changi Airport offers the largest selection of over 400 whiskies and a myriad of DFS exclusives, and world firsts for travelers to explore, making it a destination in itself. Highlights of The Whisky Festival include Bruichladdich Port Charlotte 10, Compass Box No Name, No.2, Glenmorangie Rare Cask 1399, Johnnie Walker Black Triple Cask Edition and Royal Salute 21 Year Old Lost Blend. More information in the appendix .

This year, DFS is also proud to have won the coveted Icons of Whisky award for Travel Retailer of the Year by Whisky Magazine. This award is presented yearly to recognize the dynamic players throughout the world of whisky based on nominations from those in the industry.

"The Whisky Festival is one of our favorite celebrations at DFS, providing a great opportunity to showcase this wonderful spirit in a fun and engaging way to whisky connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike," said Brooke Supernaw, Senior Vice President Spirits, Wines, Tobacco, Food and Gifts. "We are delighted to work with some of the best whisky makers in the world to bring this Festival to life again this year in partnership with Changi Airport Group."

This year, travelers can look forward to sipping on a whisky served neat at the first-ever pop-up bar while awaiting their flight at Changi Airport Terminal 3. Featuring design elements from deconstructed whisky casks, the bar's interior exudes an unconventional and sumptuous atmosphere reminiscent of the Speakeasy bars of the 1920s Jazz Era.

"We are thrilled to partner with DFS Changi once again and bring the annual Whisky Festival to the next level with a pop-up bar for the first time ever. This 1920s-themed bar with its unique interior and collection of never-before-seen whiskies will offer travelers a multi-sensorial experience, in celebration of all things whisky," said Ms. Teo Chew Hoon, Group Senior Vice President, Airside Concessions at Changi Airport Group.

Whisky is more than just a beverage; it is an experience that excites the senses. At the bar, travelers can discover interactive experiences with whisky tastings, and vaporizers showcasing scents from floral all the way to smoky and intense. Mark your experience on a high note with live jazz performances by jazz singers such as Carol Gomez, Ywenna Carolin and Richard Jackson. The pop-up bar will be available till June 10 at Terminal 3, Departure Transit, Concourse Space near Gucci and Burberry.

The Whisky Festival will also feature promotions from May 1 to June 30 at The Tasting Bar at DFS Singapore Changi Airport's Terminal 2 Duplex, The Raffles Long Bar Terminal 3 Duplex and The Whiskey House at Terminal 4 Departure Central. Travelers are invited to enjoy complimentary whisky tastings and gain insights from our qualified whisky ambassadors.

In-store promotions at departure run from May 1 to June 30. Travelers who spend SGD $250 on any whisky from the Departure Hall store will receive a branded Glencairn whisky glass. Arrival store promotions will commence from May 8 till June 30 and travelers who spend $140 (per passport) including any whisky product(s) will receive a pair of ferry tickets and city tour to Batam (worth S$70).

As part of The Whisky Festival x iShopChangi.com exclusive promotion, four lucky winners can win a pair of air tickets complemented with distillery tours, including the Grand Prize of an all-expense paid trip to Scotland for two worth S$8,000. To participate in the lucky draw, simply make a minimum purchase of $140 on any whisky at iShopChangi.com during qualifying periods from May 1 to 30 June. The purchases can be made from 12 hours up to 30 days before the flight. The 4 destinations are: Taiwan, Osaka, Scotland or the United States.

