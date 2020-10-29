Raise Your Resiliency: New Book Offers Roadmap To Survive And Thrive In Today's Uncertain World

Through one of the most turbulent times in our nation's history with people's personal, family, and financial security at risk, the need for resilience is in great demand. In fact, new research from the American Psychological Association and Harris Poll found that 7 out of 10 American adults say the upcoming U.S. presidential election is a significant stress in their life. Additionally, a recent survey from NextAdvisor, indicates 51% of Americans feel at least somewhat anxious about their financial situation following the coronavirus outbreak. Furthermore, Yelp data shows 60% of business closures due to the coronavirus pandemic are now permanent.

"There is an extensive amount of change before us, creating a critical need for true leaders to emerge among our families and communities. Raise Your Resiliency offers everyone a guide to help with the chaos and disruption that is making people feel more insecure and anxious than ever before," said Kris Coleman, former FBI Special Agent and CIA Officer, and president, founder, and CEO of Red Five. "Although many are struggling to bounce back from significant bouts of misfortune, resiliency building helps to establish the skills needed to persevere."

Raise Your Resiliency draws on the REALTM Methodology, the basis of Red Five's resiliency training program, to help individuals achieve one goal – to Survive and Thrive. The Methodology focuses on five pillars of resiliency – REAL Awareness, REAL Mindset, REAL Fitness, REAL Skills, and REAL Relationships – applied to three units – Personal Resiliency, Family Readiness, and Business Preparedness – to achieve that one goal.

The book also introduces Red Five's immersive, reality-based experiences that apply the REAL Methodology in tailored resiliency training programs. These programs, created by former intelligence, law enforcement, and military experts from CIA, FBI, and Special Forces, help participants develop the skills and ignite the fire within to be self-sufficient and succeed.

