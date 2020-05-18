Raise3D announces an all-in-one software solution for a seamless production workflow

As the industry grows and moves forward, the needs of customers also change and become more demanding. Productivity and ease of use are some of the features that users look for the most and Raise3D, as always, has listened to the market's requirements. During the past weeks, these requirements have become very significant, as the 3D printing community has been continuously producing PPE items, and Raise3D has come up with a solution for a smooth, reliable workflow to help increase production.

The combination of Raise3D slicing and Print Management software – ideaMaker and RaiseCloud - has allowed users to send their model to their 3D printer and easily monitor the print process. Now, the process has been further enhanced, with fewer steps being needed.

With the latest version of ideaMaker 3.6.0, users can download and import Model Files from the ideaMaker Library, along with the Slicing Profile best-suited for their Raise3D or third-party 3D printer and filament. This will help users ensure they are always using optimized settings for their model. In order to send the file to print and monitor the print process of one or several printers, users can log straight into their Raise3D account from the ideaMaker interface and upload the print files to RaiseCloud with a single click. They can continue to remotely control the prints of an entire team at a glance, both from the website or the app.

Edward Feng, CEO at Raise3D, said "we keep working towards the goal of delivering an all-in-one solution that increases productivity. With ideaMaker Library as a new valuable asset, and the combination of ideaMaker and RaiseCloud, we are glad we can now provide this full solution and smooth workflow that will be a game changer for the manufacturing industry".

The whole process is quick and effortless, as shown on the Software webpage of Raise3D, where additional information can be found.

The result of this combination of Raise3D's software portfolio, consisting of ideaMaker, ideaMaker Library and RaiseCloud, is an all-in-one solution for managing files, 3D printers, and users across a company, school, or team, that can considerably improve the print process and achieves a seamless production workflow that most customers have been looking for, especially those within the manufacturing industry.

