Rajan Luthra Sends Holiday Best Wishes and Happy Oneness Year with Launch of Online Platform OneDollar.Media to Support Charitable Mission

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rajan Luthra, the founder of Help Foundations Group, created the company with a mission to alleviate poverty and improve global health. An entrepreneur, philanthropist, and visionary, Luthra has announced a new online platform called Onedollar.media. The platform will host all of Luthra's films and media. Triloc Films, the production company behind One Dollar Media, is committed to donating 50% of its profits to helpfoundations.org.

Luthra would also like to wish everyone a Happy New Year and extend thanks for their support over the past year. He also invites everyone to watch his art work and beautiful message through his short film project called "Happy Oneness Year" at Fine Art Theater, 8556 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211, December 31st, 2022 at 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Help Foundations Group strives to alleviate poverty around the globe, while also working toward improving global health. Through partnerships with businesses, NGOs, private citizens, etc., it is able to tangibly measure its successes in helping those less fortunate. Furthermore, the group focuses on advocating for homeless women, youth, and children so society better understands and can provide resources for them, effectively breaking the cycle of abuse or homelessness altogether. Luthra's goal is creating oneness in the World to advance research and social policies for greater understanding and inclusion of women and children experiencing homelessness and Poverty.

"Hwy 1 to Oneness," a movie project exploring oneness and how it can be applied in everyday life, will be featured 2023 on One Dollar Media and other platforms as well. With this new platform, subscribers have access to all current and future content from Luthra and exclusive bonus material. In addition to supporting a great cause, subscribing helps keep content fresh and exciting while keeping costs low, which is perfect for anyone looking for an affordable way to stay up to date on the latest happenings in the world of oneness. He believed Oneness is the foundation of the World. Which is missing. Now is the time to raise consciousness of highest lever for the inner awakening of humanity. So that everyone can help everyone and feel ONE with everyone. Rajan's tag line is "Be One with Everyone, there is ONE with in Everyone."

Luthra said, "The way I live is by helping others, unconditionally. Whom do I love the most? God, his beautiful creation, and his beautiful human family. I beckon you to join me in creating true planetary equity and healing through peace, love and Oneness. The world is ready for inner awakening; this is the time to help raise consciousness of each other. Let us love the nature and humanity to create a Oneness in this beautiful World. Happy Oneness Year!"

For more information and contact: Please visit Onedollar.media, helpfoundations.org, and RajanLuthra.com, [email protected].

