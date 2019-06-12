RAKBANK and Newgen Software Win the Best Branch Digitization Initiative Awards, 2019

The Bank leveraged Newgen's Business Process Management (BPM) based intelligent workflow automation solution to get rid of the paper-based manual and cumbersome processing, tracking and closure of 200 different service requests pertaining to accounts, credit cards, loans and trade services. As the process was paper based and front-end staff weren't able to manually provide immediate feedback and insights to the customers and impacted their efficiency and productivity. The solution helped RAKBANK to significantly reduce turnaround time, increase transparency and automate customer communication.

Geoff Stecyk, Chief Operating Officer at RAKBANK, said, "We are delighted to win the title of 'Best Process Automation Initiative Awards, 2019' from The Asian Banker. At RAKBANK, we consider digital solutions that deliver unique and innovative technologies as paramount in helping us achieve our commitment to service excellence by offering holistic digital experiences. With the recent implementation of the BPM, we have enhanced the experience of our customers by enabling the front office to provide customized services and streamlining back office operations."

"This award is a testament to RAKBANK's continuous efforts to innovate and provide high-quality service to its customers and we would like to extend our gratitude to Newgen Software for helping us achieve this milestone," he added.

"Newgen strives to be the technology partner of choice for growth-focused businesses globally by providing clients with the right set of technological offerings and facilitate their digital transformation journey. Receiving this award reinforces our continued commitment towards ensuring our clients have the best technology," said Diwakar Nigam, Chairman and Managing Director, Newgen Software.

The Asian Banker Middle East and Africa Awards Programme is refereed by prominent global bankers, IT consultants and academics, and is the most prestigious of its kind in West Africa. The awards ceremony was held in Dubai, UAE on March 21st, 2019.

About RAKBANK

RAKBANK, also known as The National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (P.S.C), is one of the UAE's most dynamic financial institutions. Founded in 1976, it underwent a major transformation in 2001 as it rebranded into RAKBANK and shifted its focus from purely corporate to retail and small business banking. In addition to offering a wide range of Personal Banking services, the Bank increased its lending in the traditional SME, Commercial, and Corporate segment in recent years. The Bank also offers Islamic Banking solutions, via RAKislamic, throughout its 36 branches and its Telephone and Digital Banking channels. RAKBANK is a public joint stock company headquartered in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). For more information, please visit www.rakbank.ae or contact the Call Centre on +9714-213-0000. Alternatively, you can connect with RAKBANK via twitter.com/rakbanklive and facebook.com/rakbank.

About Newgen Software:

Newgen Software Technologies Limited is a provider of Business Process Management, Enterprise Content Management and Customer Communication Management platforms with large, mission-critical solutions deployed at world's leading Banks, Governments, BPO's & IT Companies, Insurance firms and Healthcare Organizations.

For more information, please visit https://newgensoft.com/

