Raken Launches New Feature, Enabling More Collaborative Daily Reporting for Construction Crews

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raken, the top-rated mobile field management solution for the construction industry, today announced the Segmented Daily Reports feature to enhance its product offering. The newly released feature allows field teams to submit multiple daily reports for complex projects, providing better visibility into site progress, improved organization and more streamlined internal communication.

Segmented Daily Reports enable users to create multiple daily reports for each building or location and submit timesheets that reflect 24/7 work hours for different crews. Field teams are able to collaborate to provide a full picture of progress by submitting individual reports on a single project.

Previously, field management apps limited daily reports to a single submission per day, complicating the documentation of jobsites that require multiple foremen, shifts, locations or phases. Collaborating on a single report has historically been a struggle for field teams, as it requires extra coordination at the end of the day and often results in incomplete and inconsistent reports being shared with stakeholders. With Segmented Daily Reports, crews can submit their own individual reports, on their own time, with greater detail—which are then automatically aggregated into a single document for better visibility in the office.

"In much of the U.S., construction is nearly back to pre-COVID levels. We've been receiving feedback from our users and are constantly working on product upgrades to solve their biggest problems," said Brian Poage, construction support manager at Raken. "Construction crews have been looking for a way to submit multiple daily reports for a long time and now Raken enables collaboration for precise data and risk management."

"Segmented Daily Reports has streamlined our daily reporting workflow on large projects. There was no learning curve and it has resulted in easier record keeping and all-around better communication," said Nick Fassbender, field engineer at Boldt. "We've been looking for a feature like this for years, and now with Segmentened Daily Reports, we're able to consolidate multiple reports from each of our superintendents into a single document that is more easily shared with our stakeholders."

Raken serves clients in 92 countries and has been utilized on over 350,000 projects. The cloud-based SaaS solution has recently introduced several powerful product enhancements, including Production Tracking to help teams monitor time, materials and equipment.

Raken provides mobile-first technology to streamline field workflows for the construction industry. Raken's digital toolbox connects the field to the office with daily reports, time cards, Toolbox Talks, photo management and more. Hensel Phelps, Swinerton Renewable Energy, John W. Danforth and thousands of other top general and specialty contractors firms use Raken for their field reporting needs. To learn more, visit www.rakenapp.com .

