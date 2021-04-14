Raken Wins Silver Stevie® Award In 2021 Stevie Awards For Sales & Customer Service

Field-first construction platform wins award for a customer support response time 7 hours faster than the industry Tweet this

Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on April 14.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees.

"In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on April 14."

During the 2019-2020 period, the Raken support team addressed more than 15,000 individual requests with a median response time of three minutes. The industry average for support response time is well above eight hours. Each of Raken's individual requests was solved within one hour and 30 minutes, compared to the industry average of 24 hours.

"We're proud to be recognized as a team that goes above and beyond in offering personalized training and support for every customer. Having the easiest to use field app means we can onboard and support entire crews without requiring extra time for implementation—something many in our industry are unable to offer," said Ty Kalklosch, Raken CEO.

In the software industry, the average customer satisfaction score (CSAT) is 79%. 2020 marks Raken's fifth year of having a score over 91%.

About Raken

Raken provides mobile-first technology to streamline field workflows for the construction industry. Raken's digital toolbox connects the field to the office with daily reports, time cards, Toolbox Talks, photo management, and more. JRC Mechanical, Level 10 Construction, John W. Danforth, are three of more than 4,000 top general and specialty contractors that use Raken for their field reporting needs. Raken serves clients in 92 countries and has been utilized on over 350,000 projects. To learn more, visit www.rakenapp.com.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

