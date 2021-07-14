Rakhi.in: Know Here Raksha Bandhan 2021 Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance & Other Details

- The auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan is observed on a full moon day or Purnima day during the month of Shravana

- This year, Rakhi will be celebrated on Sunday, 22nd August 2021

NEW DELHI, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakhi.in is preparing for Raksha Bandhan, a popular Indian festival that marks the sanctity and purity of the bonds of brothers and sisters. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, this auspicious festival is celebrated on a full moon in Shravana month. During the festive celebrations of Raksha Bandhan, sisters purchase Rakhi for brother and tie the holy thread of Rakhi on the wrists of their brothers and pray for their safety, happiness, prosperity, and good health from the Almighty.

Raksha Bandhan 2021 Date: The festival of Rakhi will be celebrated on Sunday, 22nd August this year. The date of the full moon will begin from the evening of 21st August and continue on 22nd August.

Raksha Bandhan Shubh Muhurat 2021:

Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Timings - 06:15 AM to 05:31 PM

Aparahna Raksha Bandhan Timings - 01:42 PM to 04:18 PM

Purnima Tithi Begins - 07:00 PM on August 21, 2021

Purnima Tithi Ends - 05:31 PM on August 22, 2021

Raksha Bandhan 2021 Inauspicious Time:

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra End Time - 06:15 AM

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Punchha - 02:19 AM to 03:27 AM

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha - 03:27 AM to 05:19 AM

Significance of Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan holds great significance for brothers and sisters all around the world. People of all religions widely acknowledge the Indian festival due to the sibling bond it celebrates and cherishes. On this day, sisters keep fasts for their brothers and pray for their brothers' long, healthy, and successful lives. The holy festival is not bound by the chains of blood ties but has much more to it. It is also revered by people who may not be related by blood but connected by emotions.

This year, Rakhi celebrations would be more private and virtual. Sisters will buy Rakhi online for brothers considering the norms of the pandemic. No matter the pandemic has restricted the celebrations of this festival, sibling love will travel to any distance.

Popular Rakhi Trends in 2021

Auspicious Rakhi are now in trend as the lethal virus has created a panic among people, and they believe that the divine powers of these sacred Rakhi threads will protect their dear ones from impending dangers. Some of the popular auspicious Rakhi includes Rudraksha Rakhi, Silver Rakhi, Ganesha Rakhi, Evil Eye Rakhi, Krishna Rakhi, Om Rakhi, and Swastika Rakhi.

While speaking to Mukesh Kumar, Senior Manager at Rakhi.in, about their special preparations for Raksha Bandhan 2021, he said, "Raksha Bandhan is a significant occasion for us. Every year, the preparations for this festival begin with the understanding of the latest trends of Rakhi and Rakhi gifts around the world. After this survey is completed, we plan a detailed catalog for Raksha Bandhan for India as well as overseas. Currently, we are serving in 60+ countries internationally and 500+ cities in India. We strongly hope that this year will be fantastic and successful just like the previous ones for Rakhi.in."

About Rakhi.in

Established in 2005, Rakhi.in is a reputable and well-known online Rakhi store with experience of more than 15 years in the industry. The website is user-friendly and wide to offer a smooth and hassle-free online Rakhi shopping experience to its customers. Displaying more than 5,000 products in different categories, the portal allows its users to easily identify their choice of Rakhi and Rakhi gifts and get them delivered at their doorsteps on time.

