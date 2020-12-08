Rakuten In-Store Network Enables Offers in Google Pay

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Pay users can now earn Cash Back on card-linked offers for both online and in-store purchases at leading retail and dining locations thanks to a new collaboration with Rakuten In Store Network. Starting in November, consumers paying with Google Pay began to receive Cash Back rewards from participating retailers and restaurants.

The partnership between Google Pay and Rakuten In Store Network makes card-linked offers available through the Android and iOS Google Pay apps , allowing consumers to earn Cash Back at retailers like H&M, Gap and Adidas. Consumers can activate Google offers within the Google Pay app by simply adding the offers they want to a specific card stored in Google Pay. Once selected, they can earn Cash Back rewards when checking out with Google Pay or their physical credit card.

"The Google Pay platform creates opportunities for merchants to deepen customer engagement in creative ways with offers, rewards, and customized, dynamic content," said Josh Woodward, Director, Google Pay. "What sets the offers experience apart in Google Pay is the simplicity and the ease of use. Users can add these offers with a few taps to their cards and earn rewards when they use Google Pay or pay with their card."

Google Pay joins membership programs like United Airlines, Alaska Airlines and Rakuten.com that leverage Rakuten's card-linked offers to enable consumers to earn rewards for in-store or online shopping. A recent Rakuten study found that merchants offering Cash Back with Rakuten In Store Network enjoyed an average lift of 100 percent in orders and buyers over a control group of consumers who were not offered rewards for their shopping activity.

"As contactless payments become the norm, consumer adoption of mobile wallets is growing at a tremendous rate. Delivering merchant offers directly to their phones will be an increasingly important tool for incentivizing consumers to fill their shopping carts," said Erin Warren, General Manager at Rakuten In Store Network. "Adding Google Pay to our network dramatically expands our reach and positions us to continually deliver incremental in-store and online traffic and revenue to our participating merchants."

Reaching over 100 million consumers, Rakuten In Store Network's premium digital channels help merchants grow in-store sales, traffic and customer loyalty, while participating publishers can boost engagement with card-linked offers at more than 39,000 merchant locations. Rakuten In Store Network is part of leading Cash Back rewards company Rakuten, and its premier platform also powers Rakuten's extensive catalog of card-linked offers.

Rakuten In Store Network's card linked offers are available in Google Pay today. For more information on Rakuten In Store Network, contact [email protected].

About Rakuten

Rakuten is a leading e-commerce company that enhances the way people shop by offering Cash Back, deals and rewards from more than 3,500 merchants. Founded in 1999, Rakuten has grown to become the go-to shopping destination for consumers, having paid out more than $1.5 billion in Cash Back to its 13 million members. The company also operates ShopStyle, a leading fashion discovery destination, and Cartera Commerce, a top rewards platform for airlines and banks. For more information, visit www.rakuten.com.

Rakuten® is a registered trademark of Rakuten, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. © 2019 Ebates Inc. dba Rakuten. All rights reserved.

