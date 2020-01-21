Rakuten Marketing Named #1 Affiliate Network by mThink

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Marketing has been named the world's top affiliate network by mThink, publishers of Revenue+Performance magazine. The Blue Book Best Cost Per Sale (CPS) Affiliate Networks list is chosen by the advertisers and publishers of the worldwide performance marketing community.

"The mThink Best Affiliate Network listing remains competitive, and we're honored to again be ranked as best affiliate network," said Julie Van Ullen, managing director, US, Rakuten Marketing. "As Rakuten Marketing continues to evolve and lead the cost-per-sale and affiliate industry, this listing recognizes our commitment to providing publishers and advertisers with transformative solutions to meet their sales and campaign goals."

"Today's marketer needs dynamic, targeted affiliate solutions and the only way to accomplish this is to form close working partnerships with advertisers and publishers around the globe," Van Ullen continued. "Through industry-leading technology and dedicated service teams, we work closely with brands to provide the breadth and depth of strategy needed to drive performance."

To compile its Blue Book Best CPS Affiliate Networks list, mThink conducts the largest research survey of 25,000 advertisers, publishers and agencies in the performance marketing industry, aggregates responses with input from the Blue Ribbon Panel of industry experts and pairs it with mThink's own research. Ranked companies are industry leaders that provide superior customer service, professionalism and consistent ROI. Winners are chosen based on reputation, influence, clientele, popularity and scale. Throughout the survey, nearly 400 networks are considered for the top 20 listing.

"Rakuten Marketing's continued focus on scale, client services and technical innovation is winning in the marketplace," said Chris Trayhorn, founder and CEO, mThink. "While some other networks appear to be cutting corners to find growth, our survey respondents report increasing satisfaction with Rakuten Marketing, particularly in the quality of the programs available and the service provided. Rakuten Marketing is deservedly our #1 ranked affiliate network for 2020. They are a fine standard-bearer for excellence in the industry."

About Rakuten Marketing

Rakuten Marketing industry leading solutions empower marketers to thrive in their evolved role and achieve the full potential of digital marketing, efficiently and effectively, with data-informed insights that create consistent, engaging and influential experiences across screens. Offering an integrated solution, along with unique insights and consultative partnerships, Rakuten Marketing delivers the tools that marketers need to increase efficiency, productivity and performance.

Rakuten Marketing is a division of Rakuten Inc. (4755: TOKYO), one of the world's leading Internet service companies. The company is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices in Australia, Singapore, Brazil, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and throughout the United States. Follow us on Twitter or learn more at https://rakutenmarketing.com.

About mThink Blue Book

The Blue Book is a research-based ranking of the leading performance marketing networks in the world. Online advertisers and publishers use it every day to select network partners that will help them drive sales and increase profits. Learn more at https://mthink.com/best-cps-affiliate-networks/.

