Rakuten OverDrive Now Offers Marvel Digital Graphic Novels to Public Libraries and Schools Worldwide

CLEVELAND, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvel Entertainment has teamed up with Rakuten OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools, to offer 600 graphic novel and comic collection titles to public libraries and schools worldwide. Library patrons and students of participating public libraries and schools can borrow digital versions of renowned titles including Avengers, Black Panther, Amazing Spider-Man, X-Men and more. Visit overdrive.com to find a library or school near you.

Marvel Entertainment joins OverDrive's catalog of millions of ebooks and audiobooks including over 31,000 graphic novels and comics from prominent publishers such as DC Comics, Image Comics, IDW, Valiant, Izneo and Titan Comics. Libraries and schools can select from this catalog to build their individual digital collections.

"Our library partners have long requested the addition of Marvel graphic novels into our catalog to satisfy their readers' wishes," said Erica Lazzaro, EVP Publisher Services and General Counsel at OverDrive. "We are pleased to offer titles that allow both lifelong and new comic book fans to experience the Marvel Universe through their public libraries and schools."

"As the Marvel Universe celebrates its 80th anniversary this year, we are excited to introduce more libraries and schools to some of our most iconic characters and stories over the years," said Mark Annunziato, Executive Director, Strategy and Business Development at Marvel. "We look forward to working with OverDrive to continue reaching Marvel fans around the world."

Readers can embark on the Marvel adventure in a variety of ways. Public library patrons may download Libby or choose to read on a computer browser. Libby provides an easy, user-friendly experience and is compatible with all major devices, including iPhone®, iPad®, Android™, Windows® and "send to Kindle®" [US only]. Students of participating schools can use Sora, the student reading app, or enjoy via computer browser. Through the Sora app, students have easy access to both the school's and local public library's digital collections anytime, anywhere. In both cases, the title will automatically expire at the end of the lending period and there are no late fees.

To start reading, find a library or school near you by visiting www.overdrive.com.

About Marvel Entertainment

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media over eighty years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing, publishing, games, and digital media. For more information visit marvel.com. © 2019 MARVEL

About Rakuten OverDrive

Rakuten OverDrive is the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools worldwide. We are dedicated to "a world enlightened by reading" by delivering the industry's largest catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and other digital media to a growing network of 43,000 libraries and schools in 76 countries. Named one of TIME's Best iPhone and Android Apps of 2018, Libby is the "one-tap reading app" for libraries. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio USA and owned by Tokyo-based Rakuten. www.overdrive.com

Contact:

David Burleigh

Director of Brand & Marketing Communications

dburleigh@overdrive.com

SOURCE Rakuten OverDrive