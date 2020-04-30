Rakuten Racks Up Wins at The Drum Marketing Awards USA 2020

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten, the leading Cash Back portal from Rakuten Rewards, was this year's top winner at The Drum Marketing Awards USA 2020 in two categories: Rebrand/Relaunch and Brand Content Strategy. Rakuten was also shortlisted by The Drum as one of the year's best in both categories including Digital Strategy.

Rakuten was honored as best in Rebrand/Relaunch and Brand Content Strategy for its successful multi-year effort to rebrand its Cash Back portal from Ebates to a new identity as Rakuten. The redesign included a total overhaul of the company's design standards, redesign of web and mobile user interfaces, an extensive TV and digital video campaign, rollout of a new digital content strategy, partnerships with top-flight sports brands like the NBA's Golden State Warriors, and many other marketing and branding elements.

"We are honored be named the best in Rebrand/Relaunch and Brand Content Strategy by The Drum Marketing Awards," said Kristen Gall, President at Rakuten. "The Drum is one of the world's most prestigious outlets covering the world of marketing and advertising, and its audiences are constantly exposed to the strongest campaigns. To be recognized alongside this level of excellence is a testament to level of talent and spirit of creative collaboration here at Rakuten. I could not be prouder of their work."

The Drum Marketing Awards are one of marketing and advertising's most prestigious events, celebrating the past year's most effective strategies and campaigns. The Awards are open to brands, advertising agencies, in-house marketing teams, design consultancies, digital agencies, PR companies, integrated agencies and more. A panel of industry experts in the marketing, brand and creative fields across a wide range of industries selects each year's shortlist of nominees and winners.

Rakuten is a simple way to earn Cash Back on virtually everything you buy. In the last 20 years, the company has paid more than $1.5 billion in Cash Back on purchases made by its members from more than 3,500 retailers and online services, making it the largest loyalty program of its kind. Membership is always free at Rakuten.com.

About Rakuten Rewards

Rakuten Rewards is a leading e-commerce company that enhances the way people shop by offering Cash Back, deals and rewards from more than 3,500 merchants. Founded in 1999, the Rakuten Cash Back site and mobile app have become the go-to shopping companions for consumers, having paid out more than $1.5 billion in Cash Back to its 13 million members. Rakuten Rewards also operates ShopStyle, a leading fashion discovery destination, and Cartera Commerce, a top rewards platform for airlines and banks.

Rakuten® is a registered trademark of Rakuten, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. © 2020 Ebates Inc. dba Rakuten. All rights reserved.

