Rakuten Rewards National Education Association Members with Cash Back

NEA Discount Marketplace enhances the purchasing power of education professionals with savings, discounts, products and services. Through this new partnership, NEAMB makes its discount program more rewarding by automatically extending Cash Back offers from Rakuten. Educators can also reap exclusive Cash Back deals on purchases at select retailers through NEA Discount Marketplace.

With 94 percent of American public school educators spending nearly $500 of their own money on school supplies each year, Rakuten and NEAMB's partnership aims to empower educators by helping them maximize their hard-earned dollars with Cash Back rewards.

"Rakuten is the ideal partner to help NEAMB extend its member benefits because, more than ever, NEA's three million members need ways to save money and find the best deals on school supplies and life essentials," said Leona Lindner, Chief Marketing Officer at NEAMB. "We take tremendous care to select partners that share our passion for supporting and improving the lives of educators. Rakuten's industry-leading Cash Back platform, delivery of a superior member experience, and the ability to personalize offers for NEA members made it the obvious choice to help us enhance the value of the NEA Member Benefits program."

"We're thrilled to be selected by NEAMB to power Cash Back rewards for its Member Benefits program," said Tim Clarke, Head of Partnerships & Membership at Rakuten. "Integrating with Rakuten's Cash Back API is an easy and beneficial way for organizations to expand the value of their membership rewards programs. As the leader in Cash Back rewards, we can easily integrate with existing membership programs to deliver unparalleled value to millions of members."

With more than three million members, the National Education Association is the United States' largest labor union and professional interest group. It represents public school teachers and other support personnel, faculty and staffers at colleges and universities, retired educators, and college students preparing to become teachers. NEAMB is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving and enhancing the lives of NEA members with carefully-vetted, best-in-class programs and services.

Educators can start earning Cash Back today on school supplies and essentials from more than 3,500 retailers and online services through NEA Member Benefits or Rakuten's website or mobile app. Simply sign up through the NEA Discount Marketplace portal to unlock exclusive Cash Back rewards.

About the National Education Association

The National Education Association is the nation's largest professional employee organization, representing more than 3 million elementary and secondary teachers, higher education faculty, education support professionals, school administrators, retired educators, students preparing to become teachers, health care workers and public employees. Learn more at www.nea.org.

About NEA Member Benefits

For more than 50 years, NEA Member Benefits (NEAMB) has provided education professionals with solutions that help make their lives better so they can focus on educating and supporting students. Through its carefully vetted, best-in-class programs and services, NEAMB offer solutions to help its members plan for a secure future, maximize their hard-earned dollars, receive support in times of and live their best life. NEA Members can access their benefits at www.neamb.com.

About Rakuten Rewards

Rakuten Rewards is a leading e-commerce company that enhances the way people shop by offering Cash Back, deals and rewards from more than 3,500 merchants. Founded in 1999, Rakuten has grown to become the go-to shopping destination for consumers, having paid out nearly $2 billion in Cash Back to its 15 million members. The company also operates ShopStyle, a leading fashion discovery destination and Cartera Commerce, a top rewards platform for airlines and banks. For more information, visit www.rakuten.com.

