Rakuten Viber Chooses 46 Labs Perimeter Platform to Support Their Global Voice Application Viber Out

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 46 Labs LLC, the company who built and operates the Perimeter carrier platform for next generation voice carriers, is pleased to announce that Rakuten Viber has chosen this platform to power their Rakuten Viber Out service. Viber Out is a turnkey voice and messaging application that enables customers to make crystal clear voice and video calls from anywhere to anyone in the world, on any device at affordable rates. This new role will enable 46 Labs to consolidate leadership and rapidly increase its expansion focus by helping carriers and network providers grow their business on a platform with limitless scalability.

Rakuten Viber Chooses 46 Labs Perimeter Platform

Viber Out is a secure voice and messaging service that has seen significant increase in customer demand. Over the past eighteen months Viber Out has added several new features to improve the customer experience including an unlimited international calling plan.

"Rakuten Viber is one of the global brands that is changing the way people, customers and companies connect," said Trevor Francis, CEO and Founder of 46 Labs. "Our cloud-based infrastructure platform is built for companies like Viber who are continually evolving contact applications and need the ability to scale."

The Perimeter carrier platform is a suite of software defined voice infrastructure that enables carriers of all sizes to rapidly deploy, infinitely scale, manage and optimize services to their customers around the world. The Perimeter carrier platform is a growth engine that supports all voice traffic profiles and volumes, and customers have seen consistent 20% increases in voice margins while simultaneously lowering their overall operating costs.

"We chose to expand our relationship with 46 Labs and to utilize the Perimeter platform for three main reasons: it could keep up with our expected exponential growth rate, it is a carrier-grade solution that is purpose built to connect future applications, and their integration capabilities," said Amir Ish-Shalom, Senior Director of Operations and Chief Architect. "We've been a 46 Labs customer since 2011. Their team makes the on boarding process easy and goes above and beyond to assist with integration to our systems."

About 46 Labs:

46 Labs is a leading provider of software defined telecommunications infrastructure as a service (IAAS), including the powerful Perimeter telephony platform. 46 Labs empowers next-generation telephony for service providers and multinational enterprises with simplicity, scalability and efficiency, supporting more than 1 billion phone calls per day across its network. To learn why some of the world's largest companies rely on 46 Labs, visit http://www.46labs.com.

About Rakuten Viber

At Rakuten Viber, we connect people. No matter who they are, or where they are from. Our global user base has access to a range of features like one-on-one chats, video calls, group messaging, and updates and discussions with their favorite brands and celebrities. We ensure our users have a secure and free environment to share their emotions.

Viber Out lets users call smartphones, landlines and mobile numbers all over the world at low rates. Dial in from your iPhone or Android device, even if the person you call doesn't have Viber installed.

Rakuten Viber is part of Rakuten Inc., a world leader in e-commerce and financial services. It is the official communication channel of FC Barcelona, and the official instant messaging and calling app partner of the Golden State Warriors.

Join Viber today and enjoy the world's best communication experience.

For more inquiries or information please visit https://www.viber.com/ or contact us at media@viber.com.

