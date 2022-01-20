Raleigh Business Leader Joins 2022 National Small Business Association Board Leadership

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Small Business Association (NSBA) elected Olalah Njenga to serve on the Board of Trustees for a three-year term staring in 2022. NSBA is the nation's oldest small business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly non-partisan basis. Njenga, a recognized leader in the small business community, joins other small business advocates from across the country working to promote small business interests to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

"Workforce, Organization, Capitalization and Compliance are the four forces of the small business economy. Each of these forces present challenges and opportunities for business owners," stated Njenga. "Overcoming those challenges and leveraging those opportunities through good policy-making is essential. I look forward to working with NSBA as we urge Congress and the Administration to ease small business burdens and support pro small business policies."

Njenga's company, YellowWood Group, based in North Carolina, is a strategy development and consulting firm founded in 2003. The firm partners with business leaders to transform ideas into objectives and objectives into outcomes.

Njenga has been active with NSBA for several years and has been an exemplary representative of national and state-level small business issues. In addition to her new leadership role with NSBA, Njenga continues to serve in other leadership roles at the state and national level where she is an outspoken advocate for the small business economy.

"I am proud to work with such an exemplary group of leaders who have made small business advocacy a top priority," stated NSBA Chair, Marc Amato. "Olalah came to us highly recommended and I look forward to her activism and leadership for years to come."

Njenga joins a diverse group of small business leaders on the NSBA 2022 Board. For more on NSBA, please visit www.nsba.biz or follow us at @NSBAAdvocate.

