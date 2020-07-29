Rally Capital Advisors Has Successfully Sold Substantially All of the Assets of Arlington Plating Company to Strategic Investor; Rally's Third Successful Transaction Amid Pandemic

CHICAGO, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally Capital Advisors, a middle market financial and transaction advisory firm has successfully sold substantially all of the assets of Arlington Plating Company (APC) to Garth Davies, a plating industry veteran, and also owner of Midwest Rustproofing and Enameled Steel. APC is an independent and globally positioned electroplating shop, named Top 50 in the United States for three of the last five years. APC's production lines consist of automated anodizing, nickel chrome (automated and manual), electroless nickel, semi-auto and manual buffing. APC sells end-user parts to a marquee list of customers with a diverse profile across the U.S., Italy, China, Canada and Mexico.

"We are honored to have acquired such a well-known organization within our industry," stated Mr. Davies. "This was a strategic acquisition for our continued expansion. We have hit the ground running with the very experienced senior management team led by Rich Macary, CEO, Ted Dobbels, CFO and Brian Isola, Director of Sales and Marketing."

"Our team is thrilled to be working with Mr. Davies," said Rich Macary, CEO of APC. "Garth brings extensive operating experience and energy to APC."

Mr. Macary added, "Rally's team, including Howard, Dan and Bobby, were true professionals in helping us navigate a very challenging situation. They ran a great process and kept our team engaged and informed every step of the way. Their deep experience and tireless work ethic led to a very successful outcome."

Today's announcement represents the third deal closed by Rally Capital Advisors since the pandemic drastically altered the business landscape over the past five months. Founding Partner Howard Samuels says this latest transaction reflects the results-driven work ethic and ingenuity of the Rally Capital team.

"We have demonstrated time and again how our team can adapt to the environment, be creative and remain flexible to keep the process on track, in spite of the inability to conduct typical meetings and diligence sessions due to travel and other Coronavirus-related restrictions," stated Mr. Samuels.

"I thought I have seen just about everything, but this transaction was pretty unique. We were delighted to collaborate with Harold Israel and his team at Levenfeld Pearlstein, who represented the seller, Jonathan Carlson and his team at Clingen Callow & McLean, who represented the buyer and Gene Kraus, who represented the lender on the transaction. This was a dream team of professionals," added Mr. Samuels.

Partner Robert Goldstein, who joined Rally in the beginning of the year, stated, "This transaction demonstrates Rally's capabilities, despite facing the most unique circumstances, in persevering through the external elements and developing creative marketing strategies to identify buyers for our clients' businesses. We are excited to see Arlington Plating Company's legacy in the capable hands of such a reputable firm and we look forward to their continued success."

