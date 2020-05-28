Rally Capital Advisors Represents eDOC Communications in Sale to LCP

CHICAGO, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally Capital Advisors, a leading financial and transactional advisory firm, represented eDOC Communications, a full service printing company in a sale transaction to LCP (formerly known as Lake County Press), a diversified commercial printing company headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

LCP's acquisition of eDOC Communications was announced on April 6, 2020, as businesses throughout the state were adjusting to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Rally Capital Advisors' Founding Partner Howard Samuels stated the firm's latest transaction is an example of the expanded depth and breadth of services that Rally Capital Advisors offers to clients.

Known for its reputation of collaborative financial problem-solving, Samuels acknowledged his team's extensive efforts to finalize this acquisition for LCP in extremely trying times.

"The Rally Team, including Dan Lee, Robert Goldstein and Ryan Hayes, were able to complete the eDOC sale transaction despite the unusual circumstances brought about by the state's stay-at-home orders. I'm proud of their hard work and this positive outcome for the client," said Samuels.

"Our engagement commenced at the inception of the pandemic, probably not a more challenging time to market and close a transaction. Despite the market turmoil, and eDOC's extensive operations and client base, we were able to provide the guidance to successfully navigate all stakeholders to consummate the deal," added Robert Goldstein, Partner at Rally Capital Advisors.

eDOC was represented by the (business law) firm of Much Shelist, P.C. in Chicago.

"I was happy to work alongside the Rally team to assist our longtime client, eDOC Communications and its principals, especially in the face of the COVID-19 crisis," said Harlan Kahn, Principal.

About Rally Capital Advisors

Rally Capital Advisors is a leading financial and turnaround management advisory and transactional services firm providing trusted advice to middle market companies (and their stakeholders), financial institutions, investment firms, investors and their professional advisors throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.rallyllc.com.

