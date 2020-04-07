Rally Capital Advisors Welcomes Robert G. Goldstein as Partner; Expands Breadth of Services and Footprint

CHICAGO, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally Capital Advisors, a leading financial and transactional advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of senior private equity investment and turnaround professional Robert G. Goldstein as a Partner in its Chicago office as the firm expands its breadth of services.

Known for its reputation of collaborative financial problem-solving, Founding Partner Howard Samuels says Rally Capital Advisors will benefit from Goldstein's transactional, deep strategic and operational experience. Goldstein also possesses an extensive network of institutional contacts -- critical in the expansion of Rally Capital Advisors, which unveiled its new brand name and website in March 2020.

"I have known Bob for over 15 years and have worked with him on several occasions," said Samuels. "When we committed to expanding our service offerings a year ago to include M & A, capital markets, financial, management and operational turnaround engagements, I contacted Bob. He brings energy, enthusiasm and aligns with our collaborative approach," Samuels added.

Over the last decade, Goldstein has been well known for his deep experience in private equity, merchant banking, capital markets, financial and operational turnaround management in the middle market. A number of the turnarounds Bob has been intimately involved in have been nominated and received M&A and TMA Turnaround of the Year Awards.

Goldstein says he's honored and thrilled to join Rally's world-class team.

"Rally's expertise and proven track-record of innovative client mandates provide a comprehensive approach to serving the needs of financial institutions, private equity and investment firms nationwide. Rally Capital Advisors is uniquely positioned as a long-time trusted financial and transaction advisor of choice within the distressed and turnaround landscape," said Goldstein.

As Rally Capital expands its services, it has also rebranded with a slightly different name -- Rally Capital Advisors -- which according to partner Dan Lee, signals the firm's direction beyond debt financing, turnaround and liquidation services for bankrupt and/ or distressed companies.

"Expanding our services offerings has been a strategic initiative of the firm for some time. Bob is the perfect addition to our team, as he has a 'client-first' perspective to each engagement and transaction and works to achieve a deep understanding of each of the stakeholders. In just the past month, Bob's proven success has already benefited numerous clients," said Samuels and Lee.

Previously, Goldstein served as Managing Partner at Five G Capital Partners LLC, Principal at Victory Park Capital Advisors, LLC, and Managing Partner of New Trier Partners LLC. Collectively through these firms, Mr. Goldstein originated and underwrote investment opportunities, structured, acquired, managed and monetized middle- market companies and commercial real estate (all asset classes) with aggregate transaction value in excess of $500 million.

About Rally Capital Advisors

Rally Capital Advisors is a leading financial, business, management, M&A, capital markets and turnaround advisory and transactional services firm providing advisory services and trusted advice to middle market companies (and their stakeholders), financial institutions, investment firms, investors and their professional advisors throughout the United States.

For more information, please visit www.rallyllc.com.

SOURCE Rally Capital Advisors

Related Links

http://www.rallyllc.com/

