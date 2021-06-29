"Rally for Equity" -- San Jose Frontline Workers Gather at City Hall

700 chairs will be set up to represent the over 700 staff vacancies in the City of San Jose. These staff vacancies reflect unfulfilled city services for the public and the City's failure to recruit and retain experienced staff.

WHAT: Union rally to call on the San Jose Mayor and City Council to stand with essential workers and pass a budget that prioritizes city services and the workers who provide them.

WHO: City workers in IFPTE Local 21, AFSCME Local 101, and community allies in Sacred Heart, Silicon Valley De Bug, San Jose/Silicon Valley NAACP Branch and others.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

WHERE: San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95113

VISUALS: 700 empty chairs, a hundred people rallying in front of City Hall with large signs.

Notes for Media:

Union members will be available to the media before and after the event.

AFSCME Local 101

IFPTE Local 21

SOURCE IFPTE 21

