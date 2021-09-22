Rally House expanding Indiana market with new locations

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House, a family-owned sports and merchandise retailer, is opening two new locations in the Indianapolis metro area. Rally House Southport Commons recently opened with Rally House Clearwater Springs set to open Friday, Sept. 24.

Rally House entered the Indianapolis area earlier this summer with their first location at Greenwood Park Mall. "Indianapolis is a great sports town. We are excited to expand more into the Indiana market by adding on two more locations this month and a few more in 2022," said CEO, Aaron Liebert. "We're thrilled to be catering to so many local fan bases like the Hoosiers, Colts, Pacers, Bulldogs and more, along with the many other local teams. Our mission is to not only be known as the premier shopping destination for Indiana natives and sports fans but as well as tourists as we expand our local apparel and goods."

In addition to selling local apparel, the new locations will sell products for teams such as: Pacers, Colts, Indiana Hoosiers, Indiana State Sycamores, Butler Bulldogs, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and much more.

Rally House also offers a full online shopping experience at www.rallyhouse.com featuring a complete selection of merchandise found in over 90 store locations across the U.S. All online orders are packed and fulfilled by local Rally House locations and can be shipped to all 50 states.

For more local updates, follow both stores on social media – Facebook: ( @RallySouthportCommons ) and (RallyClearwaterSprings); Instagram ( @rallysouthportcommons ) and (rallyclearwatersprings).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 90+ locations across nine states.

