Rally House to open two new Cincinnati stores

CINCINNATI, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The family-owned sports and local merchandise retailer, Rally House, is opening two new locations in the metro area. Rally House 32 East opened last week and Rally House Waterstone is set to open on Friday, Sept. 24.

With these two new locations being near large tourist attractions, Rally House is optimistic their local apparel and goods will draw those visitors in their stores. "Rally House is more than just your typical sportswear. We value ourselves for being a destination for locals and out-of-town visitors with our wide selection of local apparel and gifts. Whether you're shopping for a Joe Burrow jersey or cool Cincy shirt, Rally House is the perfect one-stop shop," said Aaron Liebert, CEO. "Cincinnati has such pride for their sports teams, especially with the Reds resurgence and the Bearcats football program getting well deserved national attention."

In addition to selling local apparel, the new locations will sell product for teams such as the Reds, Bengals, Bearcats, Dayton Flyers, Miami RedHawks, Xavier Musketeers, Kentucky Wildcats and many more.

Rally House also offers a full online shopping experience at www.rallyhouse.com featuring a complete selection of merchandise found in over 90 store locations across the U.S. All online orders are packaged and fulfilled by local Rally House locations and can be shipped to all 50 states.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates over 90 locations across twelve states.

