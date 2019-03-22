LONGVIEW, Texas, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ralph F. Pelaia, Jr. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Top Attorney for his work as operator and owner of the Pelaia Law Center.

The Pelaia Law Center is a practice run by Ralph F. Pelaia for well over forty years. The practice specializes in Personal Injury and Wrongful Death Suits. In addition to those fields, they offer assistance in the field of Lost Wages, Medical Care, Pecuniary Loss, and Loss of Companionship.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Mr. Pelaia is an attorney whose work is focused on Motor Vehicle Injuries and Wrongful Death. Upon graduating law school, he opened the Pelaia Law Center where he has been practicing for the past 45 years. He originally practiced in South Florida, where he assisted Florida's Federal Judges. In 1975 he opened the Pelaia Law Center, and in 1987 moved his practice to Texas where he has been servicing the locals of Gilmer and Longview. In his time practicing, Mr. Pelaia has helped countless families find resolution and receive compensation for their suffering. He maintains that humanity is an integral part of practicing and being successful in his field.

Graduating with honors in 1973, Mr. Pelaia attended the University of Notre Dame School of Law located in Notre Dame, Indiana, where he earned his Juris Doctorates degree.

Mr. Pelaia is currently a member of the Texas Bar Association, as well as the Florida Bar Association.

In recognition of his successful track record, Mr. Pelaia was awarded Best Lawyer of East Texas for five ongoing years, from 2009-2013. He has been recognized one of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers by the National Trial Lawyers Association, and has been acknowledged by the Million Dollar Advocates forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates forum for his skill of being awarded large verdicts and settlements.

For more information, please visit http://www.pelaialaw.com/

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

