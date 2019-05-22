Ralph Nader to Address Airline Passenger Safety at June 4 Summit

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Travel Coalition (BTC) today announced an Aircraft Maintenance Outsourcing Summit­ at the National Press Club from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on June 4. The Summit is presented by the Transport Workers Union and organized by BTC.

Focusing on airline passenger safety, the Summit will feature consumer protection advocate Ralph Nader. He will join many aviation industry stakeholders to address questions surrounding the safety of outsourcing airline maintenance, and concerns about the diligence of federal airline oversight.

"Aircraft maintenance outsourcing has long been a global best practice," BTC Chairman Kevin Mitchell stated. "However, in recent years it has become controversial in the absence of a single standard for U.S. airline in-house versus outsourced domestic and foreign maintenance. There are questions about the adequacy of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) resources and oversight."

"What's more, there is acceleration of outsourcing of line maintenance where human and technical checks and balances are now virtually non-existent," added Mitchell.

Consumer advocate and veteran travel industry journalist William J. McGee said recent developments with the Boeing 737 MAX have brought the issue under public scrutiny.

"(This has) cast a bright light on what observers insist is a too-cozy relationship with aircraft manufacturers and airlines that FAA oversees," McGee said. "The federal agency has recently taken a significant hit to its worldwide credibility. Enlightened consumers are becoming concerned about airline maintenance outsourcing and the need for FAA oversight reforms."

Seating is limited. Please register at https://btcnews.co/flysafe365.



CONFIRMED SPEAKERS



Ralph Nader , Consumer Protection Advocate

, Consumer Protection Advocate Sarah MacLeod , Executive Director, Aeronautical Repair Station Association

, Executive Director, Aeronautical Repair Station Association Michael Gonzales , Vice President, Professional Aviation Safety Specialists

, Vice President, Professional Aviation Safety Specialists John Samuelsen , International President, Transport Workers Union

, International President, Transport Workers Union William J. McGee , Consumer Advocate, Journalist, Author

, Consumer Advocate, Journalist, Author Mary Schiavo , Former Inspector General, U.S. Department of Transportation

, Former Inspector General, U.S. Department of Transportation Gary Peterson , International Vice President, Transport Workers Union

, International Vice President, Transport Workers Union Loretta Alkalay , Professor, Vaughn College of Aeronautics

, Professor, Bret Oestreich , National Director, Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association

, National Director, Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association John Breyault , Vice President, Public Policy, Telecommunications and Fraud National Consumers League

, Vice President, Public Policy, Telecommunications and Fraud National Consumers League Chris Moore , International Representative, International Brotherhood of Teamsters; Chairman, Teamsters Aviation Mechanics Coalition

, International Representative, International Brotherhood of Teamsters; Chairman, Teamsters Aviation Mechanics Coalition Gary Schaible , President, Transport Workers Union Local 591

, President, Transport Workers Union Local 591 Justin Madden , Legislative Affairs Director, Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association

, Legislative Affairs Director, Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association Kevin Mitchell , Chairman, Business Travel Coalition

INVITED ORGANIZATIONS



American Airlines

Southwest Airlines

Airlines For America

Federal Aviation Administration

U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General

