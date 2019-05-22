Ralph Nader to Address Airline Passenger Safety at June 4 Summit
May 22, 2019, 08:37 ET
WASHINGTON, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Travel Coalition (BTC) today announced an Aircraft Maintenance Outsourcing Summit at the National Press Club from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on June 4. The Summit is presented by the Transport Workers Union and organized by BTC.
Focusing on airline passenger safety, the Summit will feature consumer protection advocate Ralph Nader. He will join many aviation industry stakeholders to address questions surrounding the safety of outsourcing airline maintenance, and concerns about the diligence of federal airline oversight.
"Aircraft maintenance outsourcing has long been a global best practice," BTC Chairman Kevin Mitchell stated. "However, in recent years it has become controversial in the absence of a single standard for U.S. airline in-house versus outsourced domestic and foreign maintenance. There are questions about the adequacy of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) resources and oversight."
"What's more, there is acceleration of outsourcing of line maintenance where human and technical checks and balances are now virtually non-existent," added Mitchell.
Consumer advocate and veteran travel industry journalist William J. McGee said recent developments with the Boeing 737 MAX have brought the issue under public scrutiny.
"(This has) cast a bright light on what observers insist is a too-cozy relationship with aircraft manufacturers and airlines that FAA oversees," McGee said. "The federal agency has recently taken a significant hit to its worldwide credibility. Enlightened consumers are becoming concerned about airline maintenance outsourcing and the need for FAA oversight reforms."
Seating is limited. Please register at https://btcnews.co/flysafe365.
CONFIRMED SPEAKERS
- Ralph Nader, Consumer Protection Advocate
- Sarah MacLeod, Executive Director, Aeronautical Repair Station Association
- Michael Gonzales, Vice President, Professional Aviation Safety Specialists
- John Samuelsen, International President, Transport Workers Union
- William J. McGee, Consumer Advocate, Journalist, Author
- Mary Schiavo, Former Inspector General, U.S. Department of Transportation
- Gary Peterson, International Vice President, Transport Workers Union
- Loretta Alkalay, Professor, Vaughn College of Aeronautics
- Bret Oestreich, National Director, Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association
- John Breyault, Vice President, Public Policy, Telecommunications and Fraud National Consumers League
- Chris Moore, International Representative, International Brotherhood of Teamsters; Chairman, Teamsters Aviation Mechanics Coalition
- Gary Schaible, President, Transport Workers Union Local 591
- Justin Madden, Legislative Affairs Director, Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association
- Kevin Mitchell, Chairman, Business Travel Coalition
INVITED ORGANIZATIONS
- American Airlines
- Southwest Airlines
- Airlines For America
- Federal Aviation Administration
- U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General
ABOUT BTC
Founded in 1994, the mission of Business Travel Coalition is to interpret industry and government policies and practices and provide a platform so that the managed travel community can influence issues of strategic importance to their organizations.
