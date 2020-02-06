Ralph Pickett Joins Jetty Board of Directors

Pickett was the founding President and CEO of LivCor , LLC, a portfolio company of The Blackstone Group. Prior to LivCor, Pickett was Senior Vice President for Aimco , overseeing development, asset management, and ancillary income. Today, he runs a multifamily-focused consulting firm, Graphite Multifamily Consulting, which he founded in 2019.

"I was drawn to Jetty's integrity, its people, and its product," said Pickett. "Its business model is a true win-win, offering both renter affordability and portfolio NOI. I'm proud to officially join the Board and work closely with the Jetty team, especially at a time when legislation nationwide is recognizing the power of solutions like Jetty in helping to solve affordability issues in renting."

"Ralph's experience leading one of the most well-respected ownership and asset management companies in the country will bring immense value to our business," said Mike Rudoy, CEO and co-founder of Jetty. "But the intangible synergies with our brand––like Ralph's values, emphasis on culture, and forward-thinking approach––are what I am most excited about as he officially joins our Board."

Pickett's appointment comes at a time of significant growth for Jetty, which has recently named three new hires to its executive bench: Jonathan Schwartz, formerly of OnDeck Capital, has been named Chief Technology Officer; Jason Keramidas, formerly of charity:water and Shutterstock, has been named Vice President of Product; and Laura Veith, formerly of Eave Home Lending and Etsy, has been named Vice President of People. These senior hires will bolster Jetty's growth even further as the company continues to expand its presence, offering, and team. Jetty's employee base has grown by 54% over the past year, including the addition of seasoned multifamily sales leaders . The company was recently named a Best Place to Work by Built in NYC .

Jetty works with top property managers across the country to increase lease conversion rates, reduce bad debt, and streamline operations—thereby increasing net operating income. Partners include Greystar, LivCor, Related, Pinnacle, MG Properties, Cortland, Trammell Crow, Griffis Residential, and many more, representing more than one million units nationwide. Jetty's products are written on A-rated paper, and are admitted in 49 U.S. states and D.C, meaning they have been approved by each state's Department of Insurance, which provides additional consumer protections. Jetty is backed by Munich Re, the largest reinsurer in the world.

Ralph Pickett joined LivCor, LLC as President and Chief Executive Officer in August of 2013, holding the position until June 2019. Prior to joining LivCor, Pickett was Senior Vice President for Aimco from February 2007 to August 2013, overseeing Asset Management, Redevelopment, Ancillary Income and Facilities activities. Before Aimco, he was Vice President for Hilton with responsibility for Managed Development activity in the Western US from 2004 to 2007. Prior to Hilton, Pickett worked for Catellus Development Corporation, a San Francisco, California-based real estate investment trust, where he was Vice President of Asset Management, overseeing the company's industrial, retail, office and multi-family assets and joint venture relationships from 1995 to 2004. Ralph earned his B.A. in Economics from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

Jetty is on a mission to make renting a home more affordable and effortless for everyone. As a financial services company, Jetty's solution helps property managers increase lease conversion, reduce bad debt, and streamline operations. For the renter, Jetty lowers the barrier to entry, saving residents thousands of dollars on move-in costs. Jetty is available nationwide, was founded by Mike Rudoy and Luke Cohler, and is headquartered in New York. To learn more about how Jetty can benefit your property, visit www.jetty.com . To check out open roles, visit www.jetty.com/careers .

