Ralphs and Food 4 Less Offer Free COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ralphs and Food 4 Less, subsidiaries of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), today announced the availability of free COVID-19 drive-thru testing offered through its Ralphs Pharmacy team of highly trained pharmacists and technicians for associates and the general public. Individuals requesting a test will complete an assessment using a virtual screening tool based on the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) criteria, as well as local health department recommendations. The drive-thru testing will take place at the Los Angeles Southwest College by appointment only and will require a self-administered nasal swab ordered and observed by a Ralphs Pharmacist.

Testing Site Information:



Dates: Thursday, June 18 and Friday, June 19 Thursday, June 25 and Friday, June 26

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Los Angeles Southwest College (General Parking P3) 1600 W. Imperial Hwy., Los Angeles, CA 90047

"Our vision is to help people live healthier lives, and it has never been more important as we assist with the expansion of testing in Southern California," said Kendra Doyel, Vice President of Merchandising at Ralphs. "This work, like all work we do, is guided by our values and our promise – to Feed the Human Spirit. We continue to make decisions that balance the safety of our associates with our commitments to our customers and communities. That is why Ralphs, Food 4 Less and Kroger Health will be donating all professional services at the drive-thru testing facilities."

Appointments can be made by registering online at https://www.krogerhealth.com/covid-locations.

Eligible individuals will select a testing appointment time and will receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork to complete. When individuals arrive for their test, they should have their photo ID ready and should leave their window rolled up for check-in, until a Ralphs Pharmacist comes to the car to administer the test.

For the testing, patients will remain in their cars throughout the process, which is completed in just a few minutes using self-administered nasal swabs. This on-site testing is supported with laboratory services provided by eTrueNorth, a contractor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Test results are expected within approximately 48 hours.

About Kroger Health

Kroger Health, the healthcare arm of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations, with over 2,000 pharmacies and 200 clinics in 35 states serving more than 14 million customers. Our team of 22,000 healthcare practitioners - from pharmacists and nurse practitioners to dietitians and technicians - help simplify healthcare by providing solutions that combine health, wellness, and nutrition, connecting with customers on an emotional and personal level. We're also pioneering new work to help drive food as medicine in order to prevent illness before it starts. Learn more at www.krogerhealth.com.

About Ralphs

At Ralphs, we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are 22,000 associates in 188 stores with 77 pharmacies who serve customers daily through a seamless shopping experience throughout Southern California and the Central Coast. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About Food 4 Less/Foods Co

Food 4 Less is dedicated to our purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit ™. Food 4 Less/Foods Co is more than 12,000 associates serving customers in 129 price-impact, warehouse-format supermarkets under the banners Food 4 Less in Southern California, Illinois and Indiana, and Foods Co in Central and Northern California. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

