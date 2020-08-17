Raluca R. Sandler, DDS is recognized by Continental Who's Who

WARRENSBURG, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raluca R. Sandler, DDS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Distinguished Dentist in the field of Dentistry and for her professional excellence as Owner & Dentist at her own practice.

Raluca R. Sandler, DDS

A highly respected dentist, Dr. Sandler has accrued 34 years of professional excellence in her field. For the past 31 years, she has been serving the Warrensburg community within her own private practice. Patients recognize Dr. Sandler and her welcoming staff for providing the highest standard of quality and compassionate dental care. At her practice, she provides all aspects of general dentistry including preventative care, root canals, extractions and surgical procedures, and restorative work. At the start of her acclaimed career, Dr. Sandler owned and operated two dental practices in the Bronx and Queens from 1986 to 1989 before purchasing her practice in Warrensburg. In addition to practicing medicine, both her and her husband, operate GNR Home Estates, building homes, and purchasing houses and land.

Originally from Romania, Dr. Sandler received her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree (DDS) in 1982 from the University of Medicine and Pharmacology in Bucharest, Romania. Upon relocating to New York and obtaining her American citizenship, she attended the New York University School of Dentistry graduating in 1986.

To stay up-to-date with the latest dental advancements, Dr. Sandler remains an active member of the American Dental Association and New York State Dental Association. Civically, she is also a member of the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce, and the Warrensburg Beautification Committee.

A loving wife, Dr. Sandler has been married to Mr. Gary Cooper for 28 years. Their son Gary CooperJr., is a registered dental hygienist and works in his mother's practice.

In her free time, Dr. Sandler is an avid gardener, decorator, cook. She enjoys snowmobiling, fishing, boating, swimming, hiking the beautiful Adirondack trails, and making people happy!

Dr. Sandler dedicates this recognition in the loving memory of her father, Ilie Dinu, DDS, and her mother Viorica Dinu.

