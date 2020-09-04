Ram 1500 and Heavy Duty Limited Night Editions Expand 2021 Ram Truck Lineup

For the 2021 model year, Ram Truck is introducing new Limited Night Editions for the Ram 1500 and Ram 2500/3500 Heavy Duty models. These new models enhance the well-appointed Limited trim, offering truck buyers an even wider selection of exterior appointments and content for even greater personalization.



"Buyers demand a good-looking truck with easy-to-use features. They tell us that their Ram trucks are an extension of their personality, and they want to stand out from the crowd," said Mike Koval Jr., Head of Ram Brand. "The stylish Limited Night edition offers another way for customers to do just that with the most capable light- and heavy-duty trucks with features and durability that continue to win over more and more buyers."



The newest extension of Ram's opulent offerings builds upon the luxurious Limited trim with even more comfort, technology and refinement. Ram 1500 and Heavy Duty Limited Night Editions include a monochromatic design enhanced by a black R-A-M grille, grille surround, badging, black aluminum wheels (20- or 22-inch on 1500 models) and exhaust tips. The headlamps and taillights feature dark bezels, while premium power mirrors with black caps and body-color bumpers are standard. A 19-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system, sport performance hood (on 1500 models), tow hooks and a tri-fold tonneau cover adds even greater appeal to a well-rounded lineup that offers something for nearly every truck buyer.



The Ram Heavy Duty Limited Night Edition benefits from all of the aforementioned features (20-inch black wheels on single-rear-wheel trucks) while dual-rear-wheel trucks are equipped with 17-inch black wheels with machined pockets.



The Ram 1500 and Heavy Duty Limited Night Edition models are available on 4x2 and 4x4, Crew Cabs and Mega Cabs (on Heavy Duty models) with all powertrain options.



Ram 1500 and Heavy Duty Limited Night Edition trucks begin reaching dealerships late third quarter of 2020. Ram Heavy Duty Limited Night Editions are on sale now.



The 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Night has a starting MSRP of $60,045 (plus $1,695 destination) while Ram Heavy Duty Limited Night starts at $62,930.



SOURCE FCA