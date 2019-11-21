Ram 1500 and Jeep® Gladiator Named to Car and Driver's 10Best Cars and Trucks List

Car and Driver has named the 2020 Jeep® Gladiator and the 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel to its combined "10Best Cars and Trucks" list as the winners in the Mid-Size Pickup category and the Full-Size Pickup truck category, respectively.

Car and Driver evaluates each contender versus its peers using a 100-point scale, basing each score on how well it meets its intended purpose, how good a value it is and how compelling it is to operate.

This is the second year in a row Ram 1500 – the most awarded light-duty truck in America – has been named to Car and Driver's 10Best.

According to Car and Driver, "The Ram isn't just the best truck out there; it's one of the best vehicles. Its supple ride, rich interior and fluid power delivery elevate it to a place we never thought possible for a pickup."

The all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator – the most capable midsize truck ever – earned a spot on Car and Driver's 10Best list in its first attempt.

According to Car and Driver, "Every once in a while, a vehicle comes along that forces us to revisit our priorities and question ourselves. The Jeep Gladiator did that this year. It is the vehicle for having fun outdoors."

Augmenting the Car and Driver 10Best Cars franchise, which for the past 38 years has recognized the 10 best cars on the market in each January issue, the combined 10Best Cars and Trucks award list in the February issue is organized around 10 segments. The list, based on extensive testing, recognizes one honoree from each category: subcompact SUV, subcompact luxury SUV, compact SUV, compact luxury SUV, mid-size SUV, mid-size luxury SUV, large SUV, mid-size pickup, full-size pickup and van.

Any vehicle with a base price higher than $90,000 is excluded from consideration, based on the editors' belief that an oversize price should guarantee excellence.

Ram 1500

The 2020 Ram 1500 is the no-compromise benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency and convenience with features never-before offered in a pickup. The Ram 1500 features up to 12,750 pounds of towing capability (5.7-liter HEMI® V-8) and 2,300 pounds of payload. Ram's eTorque mild hybrid system delivers improved fuel efficiency in both V-6 (standard) and V-8 configurations. As a segment disrupter, the new Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the pickup world in technology, featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views and exclusive content from SiriusXM with 360L. Active safety and security systems include adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-spot Monitoring and Ready Alert Braking. Class-leading ride and handling is accomplished via a class-exclusive link-coil rear suspension system with optional Active-level four-corner air suspension. The 2020 Ram 1500 also features twice the interior storage capacity versus the competition.

All-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator

The all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator, the most off-road capable midsize truck ever, builds on a rich heritage of tough, dependable Jeep trucks with an unmatched combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, clever functionality and versatility and best-in-class towing and 4x4 payload.

Available with three different powertrain combinations and equipped with a versatile cargo box, Gladiator is built to handle the demands of an active lifestyle while delivering an open-air driving experience in a design that is unmistakably Jeep. Combining traditional Jeep attributes with strong truck credentials, the Jeep Gladiator is a unique vehicle capable of taking passengers and cargo anywhere. A multitude of technology features, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and safety features, such as Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection, adaptive cruise control and Forward Collision Warning-Plus, further Gladiator's appeal.

All Gladiator models are Trail Rated with a badge indicating that the vehicle is designed to perform in a variety of challenging off-road conditions identified by five key consumer-oriented performance categories: traction, ground clearance, maneuverability, articulation and water fording. Gladiator Rubicon models are equipped with signature red tow hooks, Rock-Trac® 4x4 system, featuring a two-speed transfer case with a 4:1 low-range gear ratio, front and rear heavy-duty Dana 44 axles, Tru-Lok® electric front- and rear-axle lockers, segment-exclusive electronic sway bar disconnect, cab and bed rock rails and standard 33-inch Falken Wildpeak All-Terrain off-road tires.

About Car and Driver

Car and Driver is known for its expert editorial team that is highly regarded by car enthusiasts and automotive manufacturers for its integrity, engineering insights, and high standards. The magazine is published monthly by Hearst, boasting the largest audience of any monthly automotive magazine. The Car and Driver brand is also a leading online source of information for automotive enthusiasts and in-market car buyers, delivering comprehensive coverage of the automotive landscape to 13 million users each month. The brand extends across many platforms, including digital, radio, mobile apps, events, custom marketing programs, and integrated marketing databases. Follow Car and Driver on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About FCA

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is a global automaker that designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles in a portfolio of exciting brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep®, Lancia, Ram and Maserati. It also sells parts and services under the Mopar name and operates in the components and production systems sectors under the Comau and Teksid brands. FCA employs nearly 200,000 people around the globe. For more information regarding FCA, please visit www.fcagroup.com.

For more information, please visit the FCA US LLC media site at http://media.fcanorthamerica.com.

SOURCE FCA

Related Links

http://www.fcanorthamerica.com

