Ram 1500 Crew Cab Earns 2020 IIHS Top Safety Pick Rating

The 2021 Ram 1500 Crew Cab has earned a 2020 Top Safety Pick rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

The rating applies to Ram 1500 Crew Cab models equipped with available Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking technology and adaptive LED projector headlamps with high-beam assist. It marks the first such achievement by a pickup truck under a new, more stringent IIHS testing regimen.

"The Ram 1500's Top Safety Pick win affirms FCA's longstanding commitment to robust engineering innovation as a means to serve our customers," says Mike Koval Jr., Head of Ram Brand. "Such rigor helps us deliver on Ram's unique combination of ruggedness, utility and refinement."

Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking is the latest IIHS requirement needed to earn Top Safety Pick status. Ram's technology, which achieved an "advanced" rating, builds on the truck's sensor-fusion Automatic Emergency Braking system.

Sensor-fusion combines camera technology with radar sensors to help determine if a frontal impact with another vehicle appears imminent. If, after multiple alerts, the driver does not respond to the risk, the system deploys the vehicle's brakes to help avoid impact or reduce its severity.

To accommodate Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking, the range of the system's radar technology is expanded to help identify pedestrians. If a collision appears imminent, the system responds in a manner similar to Automatic Emergency Braking to reduce or eliminate risk of impact, depending on conditions such as speed and proximity.

Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking is part of the Ram 1500's available Advanced Safety Group package, which includes Lane Departure Warning-Plus, Rear Cross Path detection, Blind-spot Monitoring with trailer coverage and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop, Go and Hold.

Automatic Emergency Braking earned the highest possible rating – "superior" – in IIHS testing of the vehicle-to-vehicle scenario. It is standard equipment on Laramie, Rebel, Longhorn, Limited Longhorn and Limited trims.



The feature is also available on Tradesman and Bighorn trims with the Level 1 Equipment Group package.

Central to the truck's evaluation was its performance in six IIHS crashworthiness tests that included three types of frontal crashes. The remaining tests inflict damage consistent with a side impact, rear impact and a rollover.

The Ram 1500 Crew Cab earned the highest possible score in each.



Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 37,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

