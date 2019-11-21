Ram 1500 Named 2020 Green Truck of the Year™ by Green Car Journal

Green Car Journal has named the Ram 1500 as its 2020 Green Truck of the Year™. The announcement was made today at the 51st annual San Antonio Auto & Truck Show in San Antonio, Texas.

The Ram 1500's all-new 3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel leads the half-ton pickup truck segment in torque with 480 lb.-ft. and diesel towing capability of 12,560 pounds. The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel also leads all trucks in fuel range. Paired with an available 33-gallon fuel tank, Ram's driving range exceeds 1,000 miles.

"The all-new EcoDiesel engine and our eTorque mild-hybrid V-6 Pentastar and V-8 HEMI® engines offer Ram 1500 customers multiple fuel-efficient powertrain choices," said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand. "We are honored to receive the Green Truck of the Year award, affirming our commitment to powertrain technology leadership in the truck segment." Green Car Journal editors consider all potential truck models in the U.S. market, weighing environmental attributes alongside traditional criteria that define what makes a great pickup, such as capability, versatility, safety, value and style. The winner was selected from five finalists by a Green Truck of the Year jury, comprised of automotive experts and Green Car Journal staff.

"The Ram 1500 stands out in the pickup field, not only with its exclusive use of eTorque mild-hybrid technology, but also with a more powerful EcoDiesel engine that's EPA rated up to 32 highway mpg," said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com. "That kind of fuel efficiency – and attendant carbon emissions reduction – is particularly impressive in a pickup offering the great functionality, recreational and work capabilities, and overall driving enjoyment of the Ram 1500. Its distinction as the 2020 Green Truck of the Year™ is well deserved."

New for 2020, the third generation of the turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 delivers increased torque and horsepower, along with superb fuel economy and minimal levels of noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) to meet the needs of Ram 1500 owners. In the 2020 Ram 1500, the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 is rated at a best-in-class 480 lb.-ft. of torque at 1,600 rpm, a 14 percent increase from the previous-generation EcoDiesel V-6 that peaks 400 rpm earlier. Horsepower increases 8 percent to 260 hp at 3,600 rpm. The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is available in all models and configurations, including a first-time offering in the Ram Rebel.

About Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 35,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most-awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

