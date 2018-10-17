RAM 1500 Wins Green Car Journal's 2019 Green Truck of the Year™ and Ford Transit Connect 2019 Commercial Green Car of the Year™ at San Antonio Auto & Truck Show

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Car Journal has identified the all-new RAM 1500 as the 2019 Green Truck of the Year™ and the redesigned Ford Transit Connect as the 2019 Commercial Green Car of the Year™. The prestigious awards were announced today during a Green Car Awards™ press conference at the San Antonio Auto & Truck Show in San Antonio in the heart of 'truck country.'

2019 Green Truck of the Year™ - RAM 1500 2019 Commercial Green Car of the Year™ - Ford Transit Connect

"Recognizing trucks and light commercial vehicles for their environmental achievement is important considering the sheer number of these vehicles operating on our city streets and highways," said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com. "This is especially true since pickups represent the best-selling vehicles in the country. Higher fuel efficiency, lower tailpipe emissions, and reduced carbon emissions here can make a huge impact."

The highly-anticipated 2019 RAM pickup offers hard-working truck functionality along with appealing style, connectivity, and car-like comfort. Lighter than the previous generation with greater payload and towing capability, fifth-generation RAM 1500 pickups look to the future with their available 3.6-liter eTorque V-6 and 5.7-liter eTorque HEMI V-8 mild-hybrid powerplants.

Available in short- and long-wheelbase versions, the redesigned 2019 Ford Transit Connect offers up to 146 cubic feet of cargo capacity, a 1570 pound payload rating, and the convenience of twin sliding side doors. Among its available powerplants is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder delivering 29 highway mpg. A highly-efficient 1.5-liter EcoBlue turbodiesel available in early 2019 is expected to net at least 30 highway mpg. Both the Transit Connect and RAM 1500 feature the latest connected and driver assist technologies.

In addition to the RAM 1500, finalists for 2019 Green Truck of the Year™ included the Chevrolet Colorado, Chevrolet Silverado, Ford F-150, and Ford Ranger. Vying for 2019 Commercial Green Car of the Year™ along with the Ford Transit Connect were the Ford Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan, Mercedes-Benz Metris, RAM 1500, and RAM ProMaster City.

By virtue of their environmental achievement, each of these exceptional 2019 Green Car Awards™ finalists is recognized with Green Car Journal's 2019 Product of Excellence™ distinction.

"We are proud to host the Green Car Awards™ each year and highlight the tremendous strides being made by today's pickups and light commercial vehicles," said Pam Crail, president of San Antonio Auto Dealers. "The new models on display at the San Antonio Auto & Truck Show reflect the increasing sophistication and driver-centered features so desired by today's new car and truck buyers, as well as the all-important move toward greater efficiency and environmental performance."

About Green Car Journal

The Green Car Awards™ are an important part of Green Car Journal's mission to showcase environmental progress in the auto industry. The award-winning magazine and GreenCarJournal.com are premier sources of information on high fuel efficiency, low emission, advanced technology, and connected vehicles. Green Truck of the Year™, Commercial Green Car of the Year™, Green Car Awards™, and Green Car Product of Excellence™ are trademarks of Green Car Journal and RJ Cogan Specialty Publications Group, Inc.

About San Antonio Auto & Truck Show

The San Antonio Auto and Truck Show (SAATS), produced by the San Antonio Auto Dealers, is a preeminent automotive event, bringing all things automotive to South Texas each November. Dubbed "the largest showroom in South Texas," show visitors may shop and compare all makes and models of cars and light trucks, under one roof. The show is also the Truck Capital of the South. SAATS offers up exciting automotive manufacturer displays of the newest model vehicles and the latest, cutting-edge technologies every year. For more information, visit www.saautoshow.com .

Media Contact:

Tanya Sammis

205010@email4pr.com

512.431.8940

SOURCE San Antonio Auto & Truck Show

Related Links

https://saautoshow.com

