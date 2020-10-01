Ram and Jeep® Join the Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru at State Fair of Texas

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

2020 marks the 84th year that FCA brands have exhibited at the State Fair of Texas

FCA brands have exhibited at every State Fair of Texas since 1936. Although for 2020 this North Texas tradition is reimagined in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ram and Jeep® will still be able to proudly participate, displaying vehicles along the route for the Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru.



For many Texans, the Texas Auto Show at the State Fair of Texas is an important part of the annual pilgrimage to Fair Park. Ram and Jeep will provide a new way for fairgoers to get a safe and socially-distanced look at the latest offerings from both brands. Over the next several weekends, attendees will experience displays from the Ram and Jeep brands along the drive-through route.



Recognizing the important role that State Fair of Texas plays in providing college scholarships to Texas students and the many charities that benefit from the proceeds of the Fair, Ram and Jeep are honored to be a part of the Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru.



Ram Brand

The all-new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX will take center stage for the Ram brand as the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced truck in the world with a 702-horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI® V-8 engine. The apex predator of the truck world, the Ram 1500 TRX is engineered to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme capability and durability, significantly outperforming every other truck. Fairgoers also can see the reigning "Truck of Texas," the Ram 1500, plus several trucks with award designations from Texas Auto Writers Association's (TAWA) Texas Truck Rodeo, including Ram 1500 Limited - "Luxury Pickup Truck of Texas," Ram 2500 - "Heavy Duty Pickup Truck of Texas," Ram 5500 Limited Rancher and Ram 1500 Lone Star.



Jeep Brand

Jeep will showcase several award-winning SUVs and the newest edition to the family, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, providing a new level of efficiency, environmental responsibility, performance and capability, on and off the road. Wrangler 4xe boasts 375 horsepower and delivers up to 25 miles of pure electric operation for daily commutes while providing nearly silent, zero-emission, open-air freedom without range anxiety. The Jeep display also will include 2021 models of the Jeep Gladiator, the "Off-Road Truck of Texas" as awarded by TAWA, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Diesel and the luxurious Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit.

WHEN: October 2-4, 9-12 and 16-18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



WHERE: State Fair of Texas, Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru

1300 Robert B. Cullum Boulevard, Dallas

Displays are located near Fair Park Coliseum along the drive-through route



HOW: Tickets to the Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru may be purchased at bigtex.com

State Fair of Texas

Since its inception in 1886, the State Fair of Texas has celebrated all things Texan by promoting agriculture, education, and community involvement through quality entertainment in a family-friendly environment. The State Fair of Texas is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with proceeds helping to preserve and improve our home, Fair Park; underwrite museums, community initiatives, and scholarship programs to support students throughout the Lone Star State pursuing higher education; and help improve State Fair operations. The 2021 exposition runs September 24 through October 18 in Fair Park. Visit BigTex.com for more information.



FCA

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is a global automaker that designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles in a portfolio of exciting brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep®, Lancia, Ram and Maserati. It also sells parts and services under the Mopar name and operates in the components and production systems sectors under the Comau and Teksid brands. FCA employs nearly 200,000 people around the globe. For more details regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.





SOURCE FCA

Related Links

http://www.fcanorthamerica.com

