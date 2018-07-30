Ram Group Brings Quantum Sensing Platform and Production Facilities to Market

SINGAPORE, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ram Group is thrilled to announce the launch of their end-to-end platform consisting of quantum sensor technology, R&D labs and global production facilities bringing quantum sensing from the future to the present. Following 8 years of development and perfecting their quantum sensing technology, the group is opening their post-silicon era solution to any enterprise aiming to bring advanced diagnostics capabilities to the healthcare industry or any IoT innovation across sectors.

Silicon based sensors can currently tell us "what" with regards to physical phenomenon; Quantum sensors are the sensors of "Why" and can analyze exponentially deeper analytics. Ram's sensing platform utilizes GaN (Gallium Nitride) in addition to a set of proprietary materials that create a sensor over one million times more sensitive in signal-to-noise ratio than anything currently in the market, enabling use cases ranging from telehealth and novel wearable devices, to a new range of physical phenomenon sensing IoT devices with powerful data assets. For example, their Home Health sensors include a Single Point Monitoring sensor that tracks continuous blood pressure, EKG with a novel signal, atrial and ventricular pressures, heart rate variability, and temperature without using electrodes. The introduction of the quantum hardware will enable more robust machine learning and artificial intelligence by providing a range and depth of data previously inaccessible.

Ram Group's sensors can be produced at one tenth the cost of silicon-based chips, allowing global development at scale with the ability to not only detect the smallest quantum particles, but also analyze multiple aspects about their interactions, providing one sensor that can do the work of several, allowing detection at much lower densities/frequencies. Given the range of capabilities, Ram Group will be opening their worldwide research labs and production facilities to allow manufacturers the ability to have a solution for creation, development and production of new quantum sensing devices and wearables.

The production facilities, located in Germany, will allow custom tailored manufacturing of any sensor/sensing capability with facility expansion set for Singapore and Houston, Texas. Prior to further expansion, the facilities can already enable the production of 200,000 sensors per day via an atomic engineering process and machinery. The result is the ability of any enterprise to enter the era of quantum sensing from a commercial stand point giving the ability to detect multiple variations of chemical-physical phenomena from one sensor.

www.ramgroup.com.de

Media Contact:



Zachary Weiner



199353@email4pr.com



312-933-5205

SOURCE Ram Group

Related Links

http://www.ramgroup.com.de

