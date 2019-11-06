Ram introduces new 'Built to Serve' edition trucks

Ram Truck will honor the five service branches of the United States Armed Forces with a series of "Built to Serve Edition" trucks.



Each of the five U.S. military service branches will be honored by Ram with two specially selected exterior paint colors that evoke the spirit, the mission and history of that service. One of each branch's "Built to Serve Edition" models will be offered in a new low-volume paint option exclusive to this program.



"Ram wants to honor those who are serving or have served the United States with distinction," said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand. "For Ram truck owners, whether military or civilian, 'Built to Serve' is a maxim that they can be proud to stand behind. We also want to bring together Ram owners who are not currently serving to make a difference in their communities. We launched our Ram Nation volunteer organization in 2015 as a way to give our Ram truck owners a way to be involved when there's a need."



Ram will roll out the first of the "Built to Serve Edition" trucks in November, coinciding with Veterans Day. A new "Built to Serve Edition" model, representing another one of America's land, air or sea-based military branches, will launch approximately every three months.



The U.S. Armed Forces "Built to Serve Edition" Ram trucks will be offered in the following colors and limited numbers:

Gator (1,000 units) and Diamond Black (1,000)

(1,000) Ceramic Gray (1,000) and Patriot Blue (1,000)

Anvil (1,000) and Billet Silver (1,000)

Tank (1,000) and Flame Red (1,000)

Spitfire (500) and Bright White (500)

Ram "Built to Serve Edition" trucks feature other unique interior and exterior features that set them apart, including a United States flag and Built to Serve decal on each of the rear quarter panels.



The "Built to Serve Edition" trucks get additional stylish exterior cues, including 20-inch aluminum wheels with a unique-to-the-edition Technical Gray finish. Body-color wheel flares also accent the exterior.



Each of the new Ram front ends gets a unique treatment consisting of an all-black grille and surround, black bumpers and black-bezel premium lighting. Complementing the look are black badges, black wheel-to-wheel side steps and dual four-inch black exhaust tips.



Inside, each of the five branches of "Built to Serve" Ram trucks is accented with unique, corresponding color stitching: Light Frost, Light Ambassador Blue, Light Diesel Gray, Core Green or Orange.



These new Ram models are also ready to display their owner's military pride with Built to Serve-embroidered Velcro panels on each front seat and additional Velcro panels on each front seat inboard shoulder panel. Buyers can apply their own patches – regimental, flags, name tapes or slogans – to personalize their "Built to Serve Edition." Front seat-back panels are covered with PALS/MOLLE webbing to attach additional equipment or pouches.



Ram 1500 "Built to Serve Editions" also feature:

Built to Serve instrument panel badge

Lockable console storage

Deeply bolstered cloth and vinyl Sport seats

Black Onyx Chrome interior trim

All-weather rubber slush mats

Underneath the skin, each Ram "Built to Serve Edition" is ready for action, loaded with 4x4 Off-Road Group content, including:

All-terrain tires

Electronic-locking rear axle

Hill-descent control

Front suspension skid plate

Steering gear skid plate

Fuel tank skid plate

Transfer case skid plate

Tow hooks

Heavy-duty off-road-calibrated front and rear shock absorbers

Ram "Built to Serve Edition" packages are available on all body styles and all powertrains.



According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, approximately seven percent of the U.S. population is an active member, reserve member or veteran of the armed services.



As part of the Built to Serve initiative, Ram is bringing further attention to its volunteer initiative called Ram Nation. Ram Nation has been organizing grassroots volunteer events since 2015 and, through the launch of the "Built to Serve Edition" trucks, is reinforcing its commitment to recognizing those who serve our nation and our communities.



Beginning today and launching with a new digital 60-second spot, Ram Nation is recruiting individuals to donate their time and to volunteer in their own communities across the nation, with the cumulative goal of 1.3 million volunteer-hours of service by next Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2020. That goal is equal to one hour for each person serving in our armed services. In addition to activating the Ram Nation volunteer corps across the U.S., Ram is extending the invitation to all individuals, regardless of whether they are a Ram truck owner. To join and learn about new Ram Nation volunteer events, new members can register at www.ramtrucks.com/ram-nation.html.



Ram will kick off the launch of the "Built to Serve Editions," as well as begin the Ram Nation challenge, at the "Stars and Strings" concert, which celebrates our nation's military heroes and their families at the Fox Theater in Detroit, Michigan, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.



About Ram Nation

Ram Nation is a grassroots volunteer corps of Ram owners and like-minded people willing and ready to come together to haul supplies, deliver equipment, clear debris, distribute food and water and even make donations that help people in their communities and around the world. New members can join Ram Nation at www.ramtrucks.com/ram-nation.html.



About Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.



Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

Most powerful: 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Highest towing capacity: 35,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Heaviest payloads: 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most-awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.



