RAM Joins Forces with EDGE

HOUSTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Risk Assessment and Management (RAM) Group, Inc. (RAM Group), a Houston-based company that specializes in the management and mitigation of environmental risk and liabilities at contaminated sites is joining forces with Edge Engineering and Science, LLC (EDGE). RAM Group complements Edge's full range of services from transactional environmental due diligence through cost-effective closure of contaminated sites. RAM Group has cost-effectively estimated, mitigated, and managed environmental risks for Fortune 500 Companies in the petrochemical, manufacturing, and aerospace sectors in addition to supporting law firms, consulting firms, and federal and state agencies with risk-based management and closure of contaminated properties.

Leading the team is Dr. Atul M. Salhotra, an internationally recognized expert in cost-effective management of contaminated sites. He has developed risk-based decision-making programs for chemically impacted sites in more than 25 U.S. states and internationally, specifically the U.S. Air Force in Europe (USAFE), the Israel Ministry of the Environment, and the oil industry in Portugal.

Chris Colville, EDGE's Industrial Services Sector Director, says, "The addition of RAM Group bolsters EDGE's strengths in transactional environmental due diligence and site investigation by adding expertise that will help our clients cost-effectively manage their contaminated property – whether that is one site or an entire portfolio. I am delighted to welcome Atul and his highly qualified team to EDGE."

RAM Group Services

Development of work plans to collect the right quality and quantity of data · Cost effective and safe implementation of work plans · Regulatory negotiations · Development of comprehensive site characterization reports

RISK ASSESSMENT (RA) · Data compilation and evaluation · Exposure assessment and fate and transport modeling · Development of site-specific cleanup criteria · Risk communication

RISK MANAGEMENT (RM) · Development of remediation systems · Assessment of technical practicability of groundwater restoration · Effectiveness analysis of remediation systems · Identification of risk management strategies · Regulatory negotiations and coordination · Application of monitored natural attenuation

LITIGATION SUPPORT/EXPERT TESTIMONY · All aspects of Site Assessment, RA, RM · Cost allocation

About EDGE

EDGE was founded in 2010 and maintains offices in Houston, Asheville, Denver, and Cincinnati. EDGE specializes in natural resource services, including environmental policy and permitting, cultural resource management, GIS & mapping, protected species management, and environmental construction management and industrial services, including permitting and compliance, and environmental site assessment and remediation.

SOURCE Edge Engineering & Science