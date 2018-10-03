Ram Tool To Open A Branch In Cincinnati

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Birmingham-based Ram Tool Construction Supply Co. today announced that it has opened a new greenfield branch in Fairfield, OH, just north of Cincinnati.

With the new branch, Ram Tool now operates 38 branches in 14 states, servicing close to 50,000 job sites in the markets they serve. The Cincinnati branch is Ram Tool's first branch in the state of Ohio and is located at 9545 Le Saint Drive.

"We're very excited to be expanding our footprint into Ohio," stated Page Naftel, president of Ram Tool. "Our new branch in Louisville has performed very well, leading us to believe we will have similar success in Cincinnati. I look forward to having another strong, new market."

From a single branch in Birmingham, AL, Ram Tool has grown outwards in all directions and plans to continue that growth into the Midwest.

"We've proven our concept of job site service everywhere we've opened branches," said Hillery Head, CEO of Ram Tool. "All our associates are trained to have a sense of urgency in all they do and to provide heroic service to our customers wherever and whenever needed. That's what has worked for us in the past and we're confident that it will work for us in Cincinnati."

About Ram Tool

Founded in 1967, Ram Tool Construction Supply Co. is an industry leader in construction supply distribution. Ram Tool annually delivers over 25,000 different construction products from over 3,500 suppliers to over 49,000 different job sites in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Texas. The company, headquartered in Birmingham, AL is privately-held. For more information visit https://ramtool.com.

