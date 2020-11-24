Ram Truck Brand Continues Holiday Tradition to Lead Parade Floats at 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®

The Ram Truck brand is participating in the one-of-a-kind holiday tradition as the Official Truck of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® for the sixth consecutive year. Working closely with the Macy's team and the City of New York for the television-broadcast-only special presentation, Ram is helping to keep the holiday tradition alive as more than 15 trucks will be towing all the floats, allowing millions of New Yorkers and the nation to safely experience it from the comforts of home and bring joy into the hearts of millions across the nation.

In addition, Ram will be in full holiday spirit as three trucks will be fully wrapped to complement the float designs of Harvest in the Valley by Green Giant®, Mount Rushmore's American Pride by South Dakota Department of Tourism and, most importantly, Ram will be towing the star of the parade, Santa Claus.

"The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been synonymous with the official start of the holiday season and it is a privilege to be the official truck of one America's most celebrated occasions," said Mike Koval Jr., Head of Ram Brand. "Our Ram trucks are built to serve, and we are honored to serve the iconic parade with our full portfolio of award-winning trucks to pull these floats through the streets of New York City in this historical event that brings so much joy into the hearts of millions across the nation."

Ram will not only help transport the floats down the parade route, but will also assist in moving other parade materials needed to produce the annual celebration, from tool containers to costumes and much more, in the lead up to the start of the procession on Thanksgiving Day. The Ram Truck brand provided the Macy's parade with more than 50 trucks and Ram ProMaster commercial vans, many of which are used for behind-the-scenes functions leading up to the parade start.

The 94th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air nationwide on NBC-TV, Thursday, November 26, 2020, from 9 a.m. to noon, in all time zones. For more information, visit macys.com/parade. To follow and participate in the excitement, check out @macys on various social media platforms and follow #MacysParade.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 35,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

