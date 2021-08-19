Ram Truck Brand Hits the Road With the Ram BandVan Back To Live Tour Presented By SiriusXM and Pandora

The Ram Truck brand is hitting the road with SiriusXM and Pandora to help fuel the success of emerging bands as they get back to live touring with the Ram BandVan Back To Live Tour by providing them with a hardworking ProMaster van that will deliver them to gigs throughout the country.



"Our Ram BandVan program first launched in 2018 and we are thrilled to activate the next phase of the initiative to help support musicians doing what they love and bringing their fans the performances that they have missed," said Marissa Hunter, Vice President, Marketing - North America, Stellantis. "As the brand that is 'Built to Serve,' we share mutual values of hard work and dedication with these talented artists, and it is our pleasure to provide them reliable, comfortable and spacious ProMaster vans, supporting their careers and helping them to reconnect with friends and fans across the country."



The Ram BandVan Back To Live Tour initiative takes off on the heels of the recently debuted Ram ad campaign "Spotlight," featuring Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, and coincides with "What Drives Us," a feature-film documentary directed by Grohl highlighting the band's original Ram band van Big Red Delicious.



Launching with the Foo Fighters summer tour of 2021 opening act, Radkey, the Ram BandVan Back To Live Tour focuses on several rising bands as the ProMaster BandVan gets passed on to each throughout the year. Other bands will be joining the Ram BandVan program throughout the year where fans can follow along with the artists unique stories via RamBandVan.com and Ram brand's official YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels.



"We are excited to be a part of the growing Ram BandVan initiative and proud to support these emerging musicians as they tour," said Jennifer Tabaczuk, Senior Director of Automotive Partnerships for SiriusXM. "SiriusXM, Pandora and the Ram Truck brand applaud their hard work and determination, and we are very pleased to provide both the vehicle and the soundtrack for their return to the road and their fans."



"This has been a year like no other, and now to finally be back on the road rocking with fans in real life, is an incredible feeling," said Radkey. "We are so thankful to Ram Truck, SiriusXM and Pandora for our Ram BandVan, enabling us and fellow musicians alike to hit the road running and tour once again."



Ram Truck and SiriusXM have a longstanding relationship and, in 2018, Ram became the first automaker to offer SiriusXM with 360L, the most extensive and personalized radio experience on the road. Ram Truck with SiriusXM with 360L were also the first to feature Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora, which allows drivers to create their own ad-free music stations based on the artist they are listening to, then give songs a thumbs up or thumbs down within the SiriusXM service, or even skip songs, to create their own personal channels that play more of what they want.

SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM's platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. The Company's advertising sales organization, which operates as SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

