Ram Truck Kicks Off Second Annual 'Ram Ag Season' and Commitment to Support the Agriculture Community With New Video 'Done Right'

As the truck that is "Built to Serve," Ram's dedication to help serve and support farm families across the nation continues to grow. Ram kicks off the second annual "Ram Ag Season" with a new spot "Done Right," which celebrates the selfless commitment to hard work that our nation's farmers make each and every single day.

Featuring three real-life family-owned-and-operated Michigan farms and ranches, the video takes viewers through the farmers' daily lives and, while there may not be a supervisor telling them what to do as the sun rises each day, there is work telling them what needs to be done. From the weather to the topsoil, to the markets and the machinery, no matter what it may be, Ram trucks are there to help support and get the job done right.

"To the farming community, what they do every day is more than just a job, it is a way of life that requires hard work, perseverance and determination," said Marissa Hunter, Head of Marketing, FCA – North America. "The Ram Truck brand knows and respects this. We work hard to provide the right trucks and proper support to these very people who have dedicated their lives to agriculture, and we are proud to celebrate these shared values in our dedicated Ag Season marketing campaign."

"Done Right" will air via broadcast as a 30-second commercial with an extended 60-second version to come, which can be viewed on Ram's official YouTube channel.

Three additional 60-second vignettes of each farming family and their unique individual stories will follow in the coming weeks via Ram's official YouTube channel. The farms include:

Na Lar Farms - Hanover, Michigan

Howe Farms - Horton, Michigan

Tantre Farm - Chelsea, Michigan

The Ram Truck brand created the video in partnership with The Richards Group.

Ram's commitment to farming communities grows even stronger with a host of Ram-sponsored events and opportunities aimed squarely at lending support to the efforts of the nation's farmers, including the Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Illinois, Aug. 27-29; Husker Harvest Days in Grand Island, Nebraska, Sept. 10-12; the Farm Science Review in London, Ohio, Sept. 17-19; and the Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie, Georgia, Oct. 15-17. Ram will also have a strong presence at the annual Future Farmers of America (FFA) convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, Oct. 30-Nov. 2. The brand has been an active supporter of FFA for more than 60 years.

Ram continues to offer unique dealer incentives for farm-owning customers of the Ram truck lineup and, through Ram's relationships with many diverse agriculture brands, customers can take advantage of additional incentives and discounts on purchases, worth thousands of dollars, of farm and ranch equipment and management tools.

Beginning now through Labor Day, all farm owners get an incremental $500 rebate on all Ram trucks.

Information on the many Ram agricultural activities and programs can be found at the Ram Life website.

About Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles.

That focus leads Ram to design the industry's most innovative, award-winning trucks, emphasizing durability, strength, technology and efficiency.

With a full lineup of trucks, including ProMaster and ProMaster City vans, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go. From the no-compromise Ram 1500 that defines the future of pickup trucks with innovative design, the highest quality materials and class-exclusive technology, to the Ram Heavy Duty which combines the ability to out-power, out-tow and out-haul every single competitor with the segment's most comfortable ride and handling, Ram is committed to product leadership.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

Most powerful: 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Highest towing capacity: 35,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Heaviest payloads: 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most-awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Giving maximum effort all day, every day with confidence, the Ram Truck lineup steps forward with the full force of modern capability providing confidence-inspiring features and class-exclusive vehicle safety.

Follow Ram and FCA US news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com

Ram Truck brand: www.ramtrucks.com

Ram Zone blog: http://blog.ramtrucks.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RamTrucks and https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ramtrucks and www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/RamTrucks and www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/RamTrucks and www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

SOURCE FCA US LLC

Related Links

http://www.fcanorthamerica.com

