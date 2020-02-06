Ram Trucks Earn 2020 MotorWeek Drivers’ Choice Award

MotorWeek has named the Ram 1500, Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 as the recipients of its 2020 Driver's Choice Award for Best Pickup Truck. Every year for the last 39 years, MotorWeek has paused half way through its television season to evaluate the best cars and trucks of the year from a buyer's point of view.

"Competent, hardworking pickup trucks that also have all the comfort and amenities you desire are speaking our language, and it all comes down to one name … Ram," said John Davis, creator and host of MotorWeek. "We picked the Ram 1500 as our Drivers' Choice Pickup Truck last year, for all those reasons, on top of that the newly added EcoDiesel, and finish it off with the new smooth-riding Ram Heavy Duty with up to 1,000 pounds of torque - so it's Ram two years in a row. No pickup truck lineup understands us and our wants better than Ram."

MotorWeek considers current purchasing trends, innovations, value and reliability when deciding on winners. The purpose of these awards is to create a practical buyer's guide for potential car and truck shoppers.

"At Ram, we're focused solely on building the best trucks and commercial vehicles in the market. This award from MotorWeek acknowledges that effort," said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand. "An unrelenting effort to deliver more comfort, refinement and value to our customers continues to pay off as the awards and sales figures continue to grow. It is immensely satisfying to have MotorWeek recognize the Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 with the Drivers' Choice Award."

For 2020, an all-new V-6 EcoDiesel joins the Ram 1500 lineup and brings with it best-in-class diesel torque with 480 lb.-ft. and diesel towing capability of 12,560 pounds. The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel also leads all trucks in fuel range. Paired with an available 33-gallon fuel tank, Ram's driving range exceeds 1,000 miles. The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is available in all models and configurations, including a first-time offering in the Ram Rebel.

The Ram 1500 is also the truck industry's cargo-management and storage leader. The Ram 1500 multifunction tailgate feature is unique among all pickups and offers customers cargo-access flexibility without compromise. The 2020 Ram 1500 also features twice the interior storage capacity versus the competition.

Ram 1500's class-leading ride and handling is accomplished via a segment-exclusive link-coil rear suspension system with optional Active-level four-corner air suspension.

For 2020, the Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty pickups blend extreme performance and towing capability with the segment's most refinement and operator comfort features. The 2020 Ram Heavy Duty offers a towing capacity of 35,100 pounds and a payload capacity of 7,680 pounds. Driving it all, the pickup segment's first 1,000 lb.-ft. of torque engine: the Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel. The new Ram Heavy Duty also sets benchmarks in comfort, luxury materials, innovation and technology, extending well past any competitive offerings. Class-leading ride and handling is accomplished via a class-exclusive link-coil rear (2500) suspension system with optional rear air suspension (2500 and 3500). Giving maximum effort all day, every day with confidence, the Ram Heavy Duty line of pickup trucks steps forward with the full force of modern capability.

As a segment disrupter, the Ram 1500 and Heavy Duty's Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the pickup world in technology, featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views and exclusive content from SiriusXM with Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora, which delivers ad-free personalization not found on other entertainment services.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 35,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most-awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

