RAM Trucks Imported by AEC to Europe Are All WLTP Compliant and Are Available for Customers

MUNICH, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Our 20 years of experience in the homologation of North American vehicles for the European Market combined with industry leading technological developments implemented in early 2018 allow us to offer the entire range of compliant RAM Trucks to our customers and to keep our leadership on homologation of FCA vehicles," explains Andrew Pilsworth, Chief Executive Officer of Auto Export Corporation (AEC), official importer of FCA for Dodge and RAM in the EU /EFTA.

Auto Export Corporation (AEC)

WLTP is a more rigorous and longer test which delivers a much more accurate on-road basis for calculating a car's fuel consumption and emissions than the outdated NEDC test method. This provides greater transparency to the customer, allowing them to make well-informed comparisons by demonstrating a greater approximation to real-world driving conditions.

AEC's test results for all-new Modell Year 2019 RAM line-up with the 5,7L V8 Hemi® confirm a combined CO 2 emission of 320 g/km under the new WLTP standards. According to the company's CEO, AEC and its customers have not faced any delays with registrations in September, as the WLTP results were available well ahead.

Furthermore, AEC is committed to continue its technological advancements in the area of fuel economy and efficiency by developing WLTP-compliant alternative fuel options for the MY 2019 RAM early 2019.

About Auto Export Corporation (AEC)

AEC is an authorized importer for the DODGE and RAM brands in Europe, in cooperation with FCA US LLC. The vehicles are built in North America by FCA and re-engineered at the AEC Vehicle-Processing Centre in the port of Antwerp to meet European standards and regulations as well as rigorous quality expectations of the local consumer. The importer ensures smooth distribution process to the dealer network by providing a wide variety of centralized services, including technical conversion, European anti-corrosive protection, full European warranty and parts – all made to match factory quality. AEC's professional network now counts over 50 authorized dealers covering major European countries and can be found using the online dealer locator on the importer's website (www.aeceurope.com).

About Ram Trucks

Since its launch as a stand-alone division in 2009, the Ram Truck brand has steadily emerged as an industry leader with America's longest-lasting line of pickups. Creating a distinct identity for Ram trucks has allowed the brand to concentrate on core customers and the features they find valuable. In order to be the best, it takes a commitment to innovation, capability, efficiency and durability. Ram Truck invests substantially in its products, infusing them with great looks, refined interiors, durable engines and exclusive features that further enhance their capabilities. Truck customers, from half-ton to commercial, have a demanding range of needs and require their vehicles to provide high levels of capability. Ram trucks are designed to deliver a total package.

