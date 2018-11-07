Ramaco Resources, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Ramaco Resources

Nov. 7, 2018

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) today reported net income of $6.2 million, or $0.15 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2018, compared with a net income of $10.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2018.  The Company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and non-operating expenses ("adjusted EBITDA") was $11.0 million for the third quarter of 2018, as compared with adjusted EBITDA of $14.9 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Randall Atkins, Ramaco Resources' Executive Chairman and Chief Financial Officer remarked, "As reported, we experienced a partial structural failure earlier this week at one 2,000-ton silo at our Elk Creek complex in West Virginia. For some perspective, we have over 350,000 tons of raw coal storage capacity at Elk Creek. The significance of the Elk Creek silo failure is that the silo system served as the conduit for delivery of coal to the preparation plant through various conveying belts and equipment. Given the damage to the silo, we will now plan to build an alternative conveying system to the preparation plant from an existing stockpile area."

Atkins continued, "At this stage of our review we are not able to provide clear guidance relative to the timing that this construction will take or when we will resume normal coal washing and loading. We hope to have this completed during the fourth quarter. I would also point out that all Elk Creek mines are continuing to operate under normal schedules."

"We are of course hopeful that both this interruption will have only near- to intermediate-term impacts at Elk Creek, and that we will resume coal preparation and loading during the fourth quarter. We will be reporting more information on our earnings call on November 8th and more afterward as additional information becomes available."

In terms of our performance for the recent quarter, coming on the back of a strong second quarter, we saw our third quarter results decline by larger than expected amounts, primarily based on geological issues. This included a $3.9 million decrease in EBITDA and a 10% decline in production to roughly 450,000 tons. We experienced geological related productivity issues during the third quarter, primarily related to a large number of section moves and hard cutting conditions in two of our Elk Creek deep mines. These challenges led to an approximately $2.5 million decrease in EBITDA, or over 60% of our quarterly decline. The remainder of the EBITDA decrease related to both fewer operating days due to a planned July 4th miner vacation period and a slight decrease in sales price for export tons sold during the third quarter.

To provide a comparison of our quarterly metrics in summary form (third quarter 2018 compared to second quarter 2018):

  • Revenues declined by 5% to $62.2 million
  • Production declined by 10% to roughly 450,000 tons
  • Cash margins declined from roughly $36 per ton to $24 per ton
  • Cash mine costs on company produced and sold coal rose to $65.42 from $55.58
  • Net income declined by 39%
  • EBITDA declined by 26%

Randall Atkins continued, "From a 2019 sales standpoint, we have sold forward, or have sales commitments for 1.5 million tons of coal, of which 1.24 million tons are being sold to domestic customers at an average price of $113 per ton, and an additional 250,000 tons are being sold for export at adjusted index prices. The selling price is an increase of over $34 per ton versus our realized 2018 domestic pricing and also represents what we hope to be substantial cash margins per ton based on anticipated cash mining costs. We believe that 2019 should be the year that we realize more of our overall operation's revenue potential on the back of both strong domestic and international markets."

"We are also very pleased to announce the closing of a $40 million combined equipment line and revolver facility with KeyBank, N.A. of Cleveland, Ohio. The facility has been used to retire roughly $15 million of existing short-term loans and will be used for future operational and working capital requirements. We regard this facility as validation that we have 'graduated' from our former development company status to the ranks of a more seasoned operating coal company," Atkins said.

Michael Bauersachs, Ramaco Resources' President and CEO commented, "While experiencing some temporary challenging conditions at two of our Elk Creek deep mines during the third quarter, we also had some noteworthy positive developments. Our Elk Creek surface mine continues to steadily improve its operating performance. Additionally, our exploration efforts associated with the work around at our Berwind mine continue to indicate positive results and a well-defined development corridor. During October our Berwind production team completed the difficult task of entering an adjacent mine, sealing off old works, and resuming development production in the Pocahontas #3 seam. We expect Berwind to produce approximately 90,000 tons for the year.

"When adding this to our Elk Creek production, the overall Company produced tons for 2018 are expected to be approximately 1.75 million tons, depending on our ability to manage our stockpiles associated with the actual impacts of the silo failure. To the extent this figure will be impacted by the silo incident at Elk Creek and that we are operating under force majeure, we will provide guidance on the new level of proposed production as soon as such information is available," Bauersachs continued.

"As we look at the fourth quarter," Bauersachs concluded, "despite the obvious distractions, we will continue to focus on doing the right things at our operations. We will continue to focus on safety, production, productivity and retention. We are also of course working both internally and externally to find solutions to allow us to resume coal preparation and shipments at Elk Creek as soon as possible."

Additional Results

The Company ended the quarter with approximately $5.5 million of cash on hand and $31.3 million of accounts receivable. Free cash flow generated over the next six months is expected to be used to fund working capital and capital expenditures.

In the third quarter of 2018, the Company recorded income tax expense of $0.1 million based on an expected effective tax rate of approximately 6.2% for 2018.  Cash taxes payable for 2018 are expected to be less than $0.4 million.

Capital expenditures totaled approximately $12.4 million during the third quarter of 2018 and $39.9 million year to date. We expect to end the year with increased total 2018 capital expenditures beyond the higher end of our previous guidance of $40 million, due in part to repair and related infrastructure expense at our Elk Creek complex due to the announced silo partial structural failure. The Company intends to provide guidance on the new level of proposed expenditure as such information becomes available.

As of November 7, 2018, the Company has notified all of its Elk Creek coal customers of its declaration of force majeure with respect to the remaining 2018 coal contract obligations due to the aforementioned partial structural failure of one of the silos at the Elk Creek complex.  It is not anticipated at this time that any 2019 coal sales will be affected or a declaration of force majeure will be needed with respect to 2019 commitments.

The Company has property damage and business interruption insurance with respect to its preparation plant and loading facilities, which the Company believes is sufficient to cover costs necessary to restore processing capability and provide significant protection from business interruption.  The Company has provided notice to its insurance carriers of the damaged silo and management believes that the Company has sufficient business interruption and replacement coverages.

The exhibit below summarizes some of the key sales, production and financial metrics for the sequential periods:

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,
2018

June 30,
2018

September 30, 
2018

Sales Volume(a)

Company

510

493

1,406

Purchased

90

122

331

     Total

600

615

1,737

Company Production(a)

Elk Creek Mining Complex

422

478

1,260

Berwind Mine

27

19

66

     Total

449

497

1,326

Company Financial Metrics(b)

Average revenue per ton

$               89.78

$                   91.21

$                      90.74

Average cash costs of coal sold

65.42

55.58

61.93

Average cash margin per ton

$               24.36

$                   35.63

$                      28.81

Purchased Coal Financial Metrics(b)

Average revenue per ton

$             101.31

$                 101.35

$                    100.72

Average cash costs of coal sold

96.81

99.99

94.71

Average cash margin per ton

$                 4.51

$                     1.36

$                        6.01

Capital Expenditures(a)

$             12,405

$                 14,709

$                    39,883

Notes:

(a)   In thousands.

(b)   Excludes transportation.

About Ramaco Resources, Inc.

Ramaco Resources is an operator and developer of high-quality, low cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. The Company has five active mines within two mining complexes at this time.

News and additional information about Ramaco Resources, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at http://www.ramacoresources.com. For more information, contact investor relations at (859) 244-7455.

Conference Call

Ramaco Resources will hold its quarterly conference call and webcast at 9:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, November 8, 2018 to present its results for the second quarter of 2018.

The conference call can be accessed by calling (844) 852-8392 domestically or (703) 639-1226 internationally. The webcast for this release will be accessible by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/o3wrbcpc.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent Ramaco Resources' expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this news release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Ramaco Resources' control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, structural failures of our assets and the impact of any business interruptions resulting therefrom, commodity prices, unexpected delays in our current mine development activities or changes in operating conditions, unanticipated geologic problems, failure of our sales commitment counterparties to perform, increased government regulation of coal in the United States or internationally, or unexpected decline of demand for coal in export markets and underperformance of the railroads. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Ramaco Resources does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Ramaco Resources to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements found in Ramaco Resources' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K. The risk factors and other factors noted in Ramaco Resources' SEC filings could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Ramaco Resources, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three months ended

September 30,
2018

June 30, 2018

September 30,
2017

Revenues

$      62,165,738

$           65,278,057

$      14,404,979

Cost and expenses

  Cost of sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)

49,406,271

47,860,149

16,525,352

  Other operating costs and expenses

111,668

  Asset retirement obligation accretion

123,468

123,467

101,276

  Depreciation and amortization

3,347,777

2,955,382

867,967

  Selling, general and administrative

3,484,395

3,692,254

3,141,237

Total cost and expenses

56,361,911

54,631,252

20,747,500

Operating income (loss)

5,803,827

10,646,805

(6,342,521)

Interest and dividend income

23,155

1,998

75,130

Other income 

1,036,418

512,693

31,869

Interest expense

(589,199)

(315,761)

(21)

Income (loss) before taxes

6,274,201

10,845,735

(6,235,543)

Income tax expense

62,873

642,299

Net income (loss)

$        6,211,328

$           10,203,436

$      (6,235,543)

Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share

  Basic

$                 0.15

$                      0.25

$               (0.16)

  Diluted

$                 0.15

$                      0.25

$               (0.16)

Weighted average common shares outstanding

  Basic

40,082,467

40,082,467

39,509,311

  Diluted

40,329,309

40,339,749

39,509,311

Ramaco Resources, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30,
2018

December 31,
2017

Assets

Current assets:

  Cash and cash equivalents

$              5,482,285

$                 5,934,043

  Short-term investments

5,199,861

  Accounts receivable

31,288,010

7,165,487

  Inventories

7,950,960

10,057,787

  Prepaid expenses

3,322,037

1,104,437

Total current assets

48,043,292

29,461,615

Property, plant and equipment, net

144,470,229

115,450,841

Advanced coal royalties

3,039,153

2,867,369

Other assets

624,920

318,206

Total Assets

$          196,177,594

$             148,098,031

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Liabilities

Current liabilities

  Accounts payable

$            22,723,150

$               19,532,531

  Accrued expenses

6,630,213

2,821,422

  Asset retirement obligations

734,188

70,616

  Note payable, net

14,836,754

  Other

603,258

Total current liabilities

45,527,563

22,424,569

Deferred tax liability

1,448,478

Asset retirement obligations

12,183,049

12,276,176

Total liabilities

59,159,090

34,700,745

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' Equity

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none
issued and outstanding

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 260,000,000 shares authorized,
40,082,467and 39,559,366 shares issued and outstanding,
respectively

400,825

395,594

Additional paid-in capital

150,228,209

148,293,263

Accumulated deficit

(13,610,530)

(35,291,571)

  Total stockholders' equity

137,018,504

113,397,286

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$          196,177,594

$             148,098,031

Ramaco Resources, Inc.
Statement of Cash Flows

Nine months ended September 30,

2018

2017

Cash flows from operating activities

  Net income (loss)

$                 21,681,041

$                (12,816,658)

  Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities

Accretion of asset retirement obligations

370,403

303,829

Depreciation and amortization

8,740,659

1,334,983

Amortization of debt issuance costs

406,044

Equity-based compensation

1,940,177

2,465,340

Deferred income tax expense

1,448,479

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

Accounts receivable

(24,122,523)

(1,701,986)

Prepaid expenses

(941,529)

(1,084,917)

Inventories

2,106,827

(2,433,262)

Advanced coal royalties

(171,784)

(934,482)

Other assets and liabilities

(306,714)

(364,160)

Accounts payable

5,235,807

2,327,052

Accrued expenses

4,086,599

382,831

Net cash from operating activities

20,473,486

(12,521,430)

Cash flow from investing activities

  Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(39,883,002)

(53,280,926)

  Purchase of investment securities

(14,913,824)

  Proceeds from maturities of investment securities

5,199,861

55,490,696

Net cash from investing activities

(34,683,141)

(12,704,054)

Cash flows from financing activities

  Proceeds from issuance of common stock

47,709,000

  Payments of equity offering costs

(1,755,687)

  Repayments to Ramaco Coal, LLC

(10,629,275)

  Repayments of financed insurance payable

(672,813)

(127,048)

  Proceeds from notes payable

13,000,000

  Proceeds from notes payable to related party

3,000,000

  Payment of debt issuance costs

(569,290)

  Repayment of note payable

(1,000,000)

(500,000)

  Payment of distributions

(5,405,064)

Net cash from financing activities

13,757,897

29,291,926

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(451,758)

4,066,442

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

5,934,043

5,196,914

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$                   5,482,285

$                   9,263,356

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is used as a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus net interest expense, equity-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expenses and any transaction related costs. A reconciliation of income (loss) from continuing operations, net of income taxes to Adjusted EBITDA is included below. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to serve as an alternative to U.S. GAAP measures of performance and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies.

Three months ended

September 30,
2018

June 30, 
2018

September 30,
2017

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

Net income (loss)

$        6,211,328

$           10,203,436

$      (6,235,543)

  Depreciation and amortization

3,347,777

2,955,382

867,967

  Interest and dividend income, net

566,044

313,763

(75,109)

  Income taxes

62,873

642,299

EBITDA

10,188,022

14,114,880

(5,442,685)

  Equity-based compensation

694,686

694,686

320,007

  Accretion of asset retirement obligation

123,468

123,467

101,276

Adjusted EBITDA

$      11,006,176

$           14,933,033

$      (5,021,402)

Nine months ended 

September 30,
2018

September 30,
2017

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

Net income (loss)

$      21,681,041

$          (12,816,658)

  Depreciation and amortization

8,740,659

1,334,983

  Interest and dividend income, net

979,729

(269,060)

  Income taxes

1,448,479

EBITDA

32,849,908

(11,750,735)

  Equity-based compensation

1,940,177

2,465,340

  Accretion of asset retirement obligation

370,403

303,829

Adjusted EBITDA

$      35,160,488

$            (8,981,566)

 Non-GAAP revenue and cash cost per ton  

Non-GAAP revenue per ton (FOB mine) is calculated as coal sales revenues less transportation costs, divided by tons sold. Non-GAAP cash cost per ton sold is calculated as cash cost of coal sales less transportation costs, divided by tons sold.  We believe revenue per ton (FOB mine) and cash cost per ton provides useful information to investors as it enables investors to compare revenue per ton and cash cost per ton for the Company against similar measures made by other publicly-traded coal companies and more effectively monitor changes in coal prices and costs from period to period excluding the impact of transportation costs which are beyond our control. The adjustments made to arrive at these measures are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial condition.  Revenue per ton sold (FOB mine) and cash cost per ton are not measures of financial performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore should not be considered as an alternative to revenues and cost of sales under U.S. GAAP.  The tables below show how we calculate Non-GAAP revenue and cash cost per ton:

Non-GAAP revenue per ton

Three Months Ended September 30, 2018

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

Company
Produced

Purchased
Coal

Total

Company
Produced

Purchased
Coal

Total

Revenues

$  51,963,193

$10,202,545

$  62,165,738

$52,050,730

$13,227,327

$  65,278,057

Less:  Adjustments to reconcile to 
Non-GAAP revenues (FOB mine)

  Transportation costs

6,185,300

1,090,911

7,276,211

7,118,210

807,669

7,925,879

  Non-GAAP revenues (FOB mine)

$  45,777,893

$  9,111,634

$  54,889,527

$44,932,520

$12,419,658

$  57,352,178

  Tons sold

509,918

89,935

599,853

492,603

122,544

615,147

Revenues per ton sold (FOB mine)

$           89.78

$       101.31

$           91.50

$         91.21

$       101.35

$           93.23

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018

Company
Produced

Purchased
Coal

Total

Revenues 

$145,736,255

$37,650,688

$183,386,943

Less:  Adjustments to reconcile to 
Non-GAAP revenues (FOB mine)

  Transportation costs

18,172,910

4,282,576

22,455,486

  Non-GAAP revenues (FOB mine)

$127,563,345

$33,368,112

$160,931,457

  Tons sold

1,405,839

331,296

1,737,135

Revenues per ton sold (FOB mine)

$           90.74

$       100.72

$           92.64

Non-GAAP cash cost per ton

Three Months Ended September 30, 2018

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

Company
Produced

Purchased
Coal

Total

Company
Produced

Purchased
Coal

Total

Cost of sales 

$  39,583,647

$  9,822,624

$  49,406,271

$34,739,384

$13,120,765

$47,860,149

Less:  Adjustments to reconcile to
Non-GAAP cash cost of coal sales

  Transportation costs

6,226,914

1,116,231

7,343,145

7,360,223

867,874

8,228,097

  Non-GAAP cash cost of coal sales

$  33,356,733

$  8,706,393

$  42,063,126

$27,379,161

$12,252,891

$39,632,052

  Tons sold

509,918

89,935

599,853

492,603

122,544

615,147

Cash cost per ton sold 

$           65.42

$         96.81

$           70.12

$         55.58

$         99.99

$         64.43

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018

Company
Produced

Purchased
Coal

Total

Cost of sales 

$105,804,845

$35,792,420

$141,597,265

Less:  Adjustments to reconcile to
Non-GAAP cash cost of coal sales

  Transportation costs

18,738,116

4,415,770

23,153,886

  Non-GAAP cash cost of coal sales

$  87,066,729

$31,376,650

$118,443,379

  Tons sold

1,405,839

331,296

1,737,135

Cash cost per ton sold

$           61.93

$         94.71

$           68.18

POINT OF CONTACT:
Michael P. Windisch, Chief Accounting Officer
mpw@ramacocoal.com
859-244-7455

SOURCE Ramaco Resources

