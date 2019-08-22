Ramble On, Baby: Celestial Seasonings® and HeadCount Release Limited-Edition Tea

Devout tea drinkers and music lovers alike can get their hands on a box by registering to vote or signing up for election alerts online through HeadCount, a nonprofit organization that promotes civic participation in democracy through music. Previously, Ramble on Rose was available exclusively through HeadCount at select concerts. Visit CelestialSeasonings.com/RambleonRose to receive a free box, while supplies last.

"We are thrilled to bring back Ramble on Rose, inspired by a song we all can sing out loud to, in the name of getting people out to vote. Musicians have a strong connection to drinking tea before a show, and Celestial Seasonings developed the perfect blend to honor our mission and connection to an iconic band," said Andy Bernstein, executive director at HeadCount.

Celestial Seasonings celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2019. Known for its tea-world staples like Red Zinger® and Sleepytime®, the brand is proud of its iconic box designs, which display their roots in music, sustainability and art. Ramble on Rose is all of that in one tea and is a collector's item in itself, as the box was designed by premier Grateful Dead poster artist A.J. Masthay.

"Creating a unique, music-inspired blend for an organization like HeadCount has been an amazing way to bring our values to life. Since our beginnings in 1969, music has been part of our brand's DNA, and we're excited to bring Ramble on Rose to the Grateful Dead's biggest fans," said Tim Collins, vice president of marketing at Celestial Seasonings.

In addition to being available online, Ramble on Rose will also be given away at the LOCKN' Festival beginning Aug. 22 at the Oak Ridge Farm in Arrington, Virginia. Jam-band fans will receive the tea when they register to vote or register for election alerts through HeadCount at the event. For fans looking for a miracle, Celestial Seasonings is giving away two four-day tickets to LOCKN' through its social channels. Follow @CelestialTea on Instagram and Facebook.com/CelestialSeasonings for a chance to win.

About Celestial Seasonings, Inc.

For nearly 50 years, Celestial Seasonings, Inc. (a subsidiary of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.,Nasdaq: HAIN) has created delicious specialty teas that add magic to every moment. The brand currently offers more than 90 flavorful varieties of herbal, green, black, wellness, rooibos and chai teas. Each blend is expertly crafted by our Blendmaster from the finest herbs, teas, spices and botanicals and is presented in packaging adorned with beautiful artwork and inspiring quotes. From calming and relaxing to refreshing and rejuvenating to everyday wellness support, there's a Celestial Seasonings® product for all the moods and moments of your day. For more information, visit celestialseasonings.com or facebook.com/CelestialSeasonings.

About HeadCount

HeadCount harnesses the power of music to drive social change. Since 2004, HeadCount has registered over 580,000 voters, and helped organize various initiatives in the live music community to promote civic participation. In their role as the organizing arm of the live music scene, HeadCount has hosted activism villages at over 100 concerts & festivals and has raised close to $10 million for other music-industry non-profits. With 30,000 volunteers, street teams in most major U.S. cities and affiliations with over 200 touring musicians, HeadCount ranks as one of the largest and most active music-based non-profit organizations in America.

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), headquartered in Lake Success, New York, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe and India. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Celestial Seasonings®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Terra®, Garden of Eatin'®, Sensible Portions®, Health Valley®, Arrowhead Mills®, MaraNatha®, SunSpire®, DeBoles®, Casbah®, Rudi's Organic Bakery®, Hain Pure Foods®, Spectrum®, Spectrum Essentials®, Imagine®, Almond Dream®, Rice Dream®, Soy Dream®, WestSoy®, The Greek Gods®, BluePrint®, FreeBird®, Plainville Farms®, Empire®, Kosher Valley®, Yves Veggie Cuisine®, Europe's Best®, Cully & Sully®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Johnson's Juice Co.®, Farmhouse Fare®, Hartley's®, Sun-Pat®, Gale's®, Robertson's®, Frank Cooper's®, Linda McCartney's®, Lima®, Danival®, Joya®, Natumi®, GG UniqueFiber®, Tilda®, JASON®, Avalon Organics®, Alba Botanica®, Live Clean® and Queen Helene®. Hain Celestial has been providing A Healthier Way of Life™ since 1993. For more information, visit www.hain.com.

Contact:

Korrie Merley

612-334-0470

korrie.merley@clynch.com

SOURCE Celestial Seasonings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.celestialseasonings.com

