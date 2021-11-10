Ramey and Schwaller: Houston Grand Jury Finds No Probable Cause to Prosecute William Ramey After Assault Allegation by Former Paralegal

Houston Grand Jury finds no probable cause to prosecute attorney William Ramey Tweet this

"This is a victory for the real victims of sexual assault struggling to find justice in the legal system," says William Ramey. "The Grand Jury thoroughly investigated this case and found no probable cause of any attempted sexual assault against Ms. Williams. In cases like this, both sides must be heard and baseless claims must be dismissed so that real victims can find vindication. I have fought to ensure the truth comes out no matter how many times Ms. Williams' attorneys demanded that I pay her money to make this all go away."

On December 30, 2020, William Ramey filed a response to Elizabeth Williams' civil claim and a declaration providing evidence Williams first told everyone she fell, causing her own injuries. It was only after Williams retained a plaintiff's attorney, Kell Simon, that she demanded money in exchange for not making the accusations that she had been sexually assaulted to the police, according to allegations in pleadings in the case. Ramey alleges when Williams' demands for money were denied, she made a police report alleging sexual assault, but even in that police report she told the police she didn't know how she got injured.

William Ramey filed counter civil claims on October 6, 2020 saying the allegations made by Elizabeth Williams are false and have damaged him and his Firm. In response, Williams filed a motion to dismiss Ramey's counter claim under the TCPA or anti-SLAPP statute on October 22, claiming Ramey's counterclaims are a restriction on her exercise of the rights to free speech, however in March of 2021 the trial judge denied Williams' motion and allowed Ramey's counterclaims to continue.



