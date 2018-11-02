Ramo Law Partner Erika Canchola Named to Variety's Dealmakers Impact Report

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Erika Canchola , a Partner at the entertainment law firm Ramo Law PC, is among the honorees in Variety's "Dealmakers Impact Report 2018," the entertainment industry daily's list of "behind-the-scenes power players who keep the wheels of Hollywood turning, the content flowing, and the money coming in." Earlier this year, Canchola was also recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the city's most influential women attorneys.

Canchola, profiled as an "Up Next" Dealmaker, handles film financing, corporate formations, trademark and copyright fillings, contract negotiation, and production financing and legal.

Variety singled out Canchola's work "handling financing, production and distribution legal work on a wide swath of independent films, including Oscar nominees "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Disaster Artist," Sundance pick-up "Hearts Beat Loud" and recently announced drug drama "Arkansas," starring Liam Hemsworth."

With indies, "you have to be a little more creative," Canchola told Variety. "You can bifurcate and customize the [financing] structure for your film, and when that happens, it ups the complexity of everything."

Canchola handles film financing (recent films include "Small Crimes", "Donnybrook" and "Arkansas"), corporate formation, trademark and copyright filing, contract negotiation, review and drafting, distribution legal and production legal (recent projects include "Grace & Frankie," "Altered Carbon," "What They Had," "An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn," "Hearts Beat Loud," "Destination Wedding," "Damsel," "White Fang", "The Last Movie Star," "Fun Mom Dinner," and "All Eyez On Me,").

Canchola graduated cum laude from Santa Clara University and received her Juris Doctorate from Boston University Law School.

Ramo Law PC provides comprehensive legal services to entertainment industry clients, representing financiers, producers, and production entities in film, television and digital content. The firm provides experienced legal services to optimize its clients' financial, legal and business positions in the financing, production and exploitation of their content.

SOURCE Ramo Law PC

