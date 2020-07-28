Ramon Puig Guayaberas Closes Its Doors

MIAMI, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After 77 years in business, Ramon Puig Guayaberas "La Casa de la Guayabera," is closing. Located at 5840 SW 8th St Miami FL 33144, the Calle Ocho flagship shop will be hosting a closing sale from Monday July 27th to Sunday August 2nd, 2020. The public is invited to visit the historic store one last time by appointment respecting CDC guidelines.

Established by the late Mr. Ramon Puig, the Puig legacy has continued with his son Louis Puig at the helm of the business for the last several years. After decades of dressing various U.S. Presidents, world leaders, and prominent figures in the Latin community, the brand has been recognized as an International success.

With notables including celebrities, actors, athletes and musicians such as Sylvester Stallone, Robert De Niro, Andy Garcia, Alex Rodriguez, Alonzo Mourning, and Ice Cube it's no wonder the brand has long been the go-to for those wanting to own the popular and timeless "guayabera" shirt.

The Internationally known Ramon Puig brand and the Puig guayabera transcended continents, race, ethnicity, traditions, cultural customs, and political views. Always on the cutting-edge of fashion, every generation has adopted Puig's authentic Cuban jewel as a favorite for their social events, birthdays, weddings, and other special occasions.

The garment has been worn for generations and became a symbol of hope and prosperity for the Cuban exiles which made the Ramon Puig Calle Ocho Guayabera store a world-renown Miami Icon. Sadly, due to Covid-19 Louis Puig has announced: " It is with deepest regret that we must close our store due to the current pandemic, the uncertain financial climate and the lack of government financial help, advice and direction".

Ownership and staff wish to thank the millions of customers and friends worldwide who have supported the Ramon Puig brand for the past 77 years. "It has been an incredible journey and we would not have made it this far without you", stated Louis Puig.

For those wanting to get their hands on an original Ramon Puig piece, the Calle Ocho store closing sale will take place from Monday July 27th to Sunday August 2nd. All merchandise will be discounted at 50% off at the store and online at www.ramonpuig.com.

ABOUT RAMON PUIG GUAYABERAS

Ramon Puig opened his first guayabera store in Cuba 1943, in the ancestral home of the garment, Sancti Espiritus, the city of his birth. Since he was a child, Puig showed an interest in tailoring and once of age, he learned and developed his skills under a local tailor and opened his first shop at the age of twenty-three. His iconic brand has been recognized in local and national press and noted as the guayabera among all guayaberas.

