Rampiva and the RYABI Group Combine to Create Global Data Automation Company

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rampiva Technology Inc., an automation and reporting platform for the Nuix data processing engine, and The RYABI Group, a certified Nuix and Rampiva reseller, today announced the formation of Rampiva Global, LLC (Rampiva). This integration will accelerate Rampiva's growth trajectory by aligning sales, operations, and client success.

"We've worked with The RYABI Group for nearly two years. They combine decades of experience in eDiscovery and information governance with deep Nuix expertise and a commitment to client success. Forming Rampiva Global creates immediate and accessible value for our customers by establishing a mature sales process, launching a formal partnership program, and delivering a rich knowledge base," Daniel Boteanu, founder of Rampiva, shared. "I am excited to work with Ryan Best and Bill Potter to build Rampiva's adoption by the eDiscovery, digital forensics, and information governance industries."

"Over the past three years, The RYABI Group has positioned itself as a premier supporter of Nuix data processing environments," highlights Ryan Best, Co-Founder of The RYABI Group. "Our combined clients are potentially the largest pool of Nuix Workers in the world, including multi-region, very large, and cloud-based deployments. Joining Rampiva will allow us to continue growing that footprint, and ensure our clients have direct access to development objectives."

"Rampiva is establishing itself as the dominant automation and case management technology in the Nuix market," says Bill Potter, Co-Founder of The RYABI Group. "With this merger, we'll be able to foster critical technical, consulting, and training partnerships. Daniel Boteanu and his development team constantly push the boundaries of what our clients can do with Nuix, and we're excited to help bring that to market under the Rampiva banner."

The RYABI Group merger is Rampiva's first acquisition event since its founding. The combined team has offices in the United States, Canada, Switzerland, and Australia. With this merger, The RYABI Group's founders will integrate with the Rampiva team, become active shareholders in the combined company, and transition to operate under the Rampiva brand.

About Rampiva Global, LLC

Rampiva is a global software company developing automation, reporting, and business process management software for data processing and review platforms, specifically Nuix. Through intuitive and powerful features, Rampiva reduces barriers and provides legal teams the insights they require to help reduce costs and increase efficiency.

Rampiva's legal solutions are a force multiplier and accelerator for eDiscovery, information governance, and forensics teams around the world, including government regulatory agencies, top advisory and AmLaw 100 firms, and prominent legal service and digital forensics vendors.

